The Chicago Bears continue to push for a new stadium on the city's lakefront, despite also owning over 300 acres of land in suburban Arlington Heights.

Now the mayor of Aurora, a large suburb west of Chicago, is continuing to pitch his city as a potential home for a new stadium.

Richard Irvin (R), the mayor of Aurora, Illinois, thinks that the Bears would have an easier time when it comes to taxes, legal hurdles, or political roadblocks if they built there instead of in Chicago or Arlington Heights.

The Bears recently unveiled their plans for a new stadium, which they hope will lead to the city hosting more large-scale events, with a planned opening in Summer 2028, but nothing's been settled yet.

Aurora is a Dark Horse in The Stadium Race

Still, it can't be counted out just yet.

Aurora is located about 40 miles west of Chicago, and with nearly 178,000 residents, it's the second-most populous city in Illinois. It also has a minor place in pop culture as the home of the fictional Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar characters from the "Wayne's World" movies and "Saturday Night Live" sketches.

Arlington Heights, by comparison, has about 75,000 residents and is just under 30 miles from Chicago. The Bears purchased the site of the old Arlington Park horse racing track in February 2023, and it could be used as the site of a new stadium for the team.

The Bears have been trying to get subsidies and tax breaks for either the proposed stadium site in Arlington Heights or the one along Chicago's lakefront, and have been rebuffed on both by state politicians. Irvin told Aurora's local newspaper, The Daily Herald.

"I think it’s best for the state of Illinois... and I know how politics works. Most politicians will vote based on their interests for their particular district. But I think we would make the pitch and sell — this is what would be good for the entire state of Illinois, and not simply just Chicago."

Irvin told Bears' president Kevin Warren he has at least two sites in Aurora in mind, though he declined to name them to the newspaper out of concerns that public knowledge could affect sales prices. Irving did confirm that one site is near the site of a planned casino. That site is also near a major interstate highway that connects Aurora to Chicago.

Irvin believes the city could make for a central location for Bears fans, especially those traveling in from the northern parts of the state, as well as what Illinoisans call "downstate" -- the parts of the state south of Interstate 80. Interstate 88, which runs across the northern part of Aurora, also connects the area to the Quad Cities and Iowa.

Irvin told the Herald that both proposed sites are larger than what the Bears are considering on the lakefront but smaller than the 326 acres available in Arlington Heights.

Warren spoke at a Union League Club event in Chicago on Tuesday, and Irvin had planned to attend after speaking to Warren at another event last week.

This isn't the first time the Aurora mayor has expressed interest in having the city he runs be the home of the Bears. He expressed interest last year after other suburbs such as Naperville, which borders Aurora, started vying to host the team. Waukegan, located north of Chicago, was also floated as a potential home.

"I’m going to let him know that Aurora’s in the house," Irvin said. "He and I have talked a number of times. I explained to him, 'Look, I understand you want to stay in Chicago, but if it does not work out, and it may be, you know, these hurdles are entirely too high, Aurora is here waiting and willing to welcome the Bears home to the City of Lights.'"

The Bears told the paper that the franchise remains focused on the lakefront. In April, the team showed off a proposal for a domed stadium in that area.

Politics may be an obstacle in Chicago's lakefront concept

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson (D) has been supportive of the idea, but Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker (D) and other top politicos have been more skeptical, especially about the Bears' request that $3.2 billion of public money be used to pay for the stadium's costs and the costs of improving nearby infrastructure. The Bears have pledged to pay $2.3 billion.

Irvin has proposed a tax incentive for the Bears that would permit the team to keep a portion of the taxes produced by any hotels, restaurants, or other entertainment buildings that are part of the property.

The Aurora mayor thinks that the Bears would own the property, as they do in Arlington Heights, but the tax situation would be more attractive.

The main selling point there, is Cook County, where Arlington Park is located, raised the tax assessment on the property after the Bears closed on the sale. The county board has since lowered the value, but the Bears still find the tax price too steep.

Irvin says that he has good relationships with tax assessors in Kane and DuPage County -- most of Aurora is in Kane, but some is in DuPage -- and that he'd work to give the Bears a more favorable deal.

"Here in Aurora, we recognize the mistakes that were made by Cook County and trying to overly assess the Bears with an overly abundant tax liability," Irvin said. "We would not do that same thing here."

On the other hand, three different school districts in Arlington Heights are also involved in a tax dispute with the Bears. With six different school districts across the city, Aurora would also have school districts wanting their fair share of tax money. Irving said the schools would get 'their fair share'.

"Me, as a mayor and working with our other taxing bodies, I would personally walk this through the processes to get the approvals to make sure that we can get the job done and not have any question of whether or not the Bears will be able to build a stadium in the city of Aurora."

It's unclear how realistic Irvin's plan is -- the Bears have publicly said that they want to build on Chicago's lakefront, and they already own a huge parcel of land that once hosted a large horse-racing facility in Arlington Heights. It seems that if the lakefront plan falls through -- or was never more than a leverage play -- the Bears would be content to own their own facility in Arlington Heights. Then again, tax breaks can be tempting.

Answers may come this fall when the Illinois legislature reconvenes.

