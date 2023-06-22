Both Amen and Ausar Thompson are projected to be top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but NBA writer Mark Medina gets the impression that Ausar’s game will translate slightly quicker into the NBA.

The duo signed with the City Reapers in Overtime Elite, a professional league based in Atlanta, opting not to go down the 'typical' college route that many other hopeful draftees have done, and took their team to the 2022-23 championship title.

NBA draft news – Thompson Twins

With only hours to go before the 2023 NBA draft, the final mock draft-boards have been updated with who league experts believe will be drafted where.

With the top-3 picks expected to be Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson, albeit not necessarily in that order as far as the No. 2 and No.3 picks are concerned, the rest of the draft board is wide open.

The Houston Rockets have the No.4 pick and according to Bleacher Report, they are expected to select Amen Thompson with their pick. However, amid speculation that James Harden is interested in a return to the Rockets, this could all change.

The same mock draft board has his identical twin brother, Ausar, being taken at the No. 8 spot by the Washington Wizards, although there are reports that he could be selected as high as the No.6 spot which belongs to the Orlando Magic.

Both standing at 6’7”, the 20-year-olds could be set to make history by being the first set of twins to both be drafted in the top-10 of the same NBA draft, according to Steve Aschburner, writer for the NBA.

Once selected, they will become only the 7th ‘DNA duo’ to both be in the NBA, joining the likes of Brook and Robin Lopez, Marcus and Markeiff Morris, and Caleb and Cody Martin of recent years.

What does Mark Medina think about who will be the greater NBA success?

When asked about the Thompson twins, Medina believes that both have an incredible upside to them, but with entirely different skill-sets he thinks Ausar has the upper hand.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “You can really flip a coin they're that good. What's interesting is when they played in the championship game with Overtime Elite, Ausar voted for his brother Amen to win MVP, and Amen voted for his brother to win MVP. Ausar wound up winning the MVP.

“I think that the feeling is that Ausar is a little bit more ready as an NBA player, as far as his ability to play both sides of the ball. He's really thought of as an elite defensive player, where Amen is known more for getting to the basket, passing and being a primary ball-handler as a point guard.”

Ausar vs Amen Thompson – Season statistics

Despite playing in different positions on the court, when looking at the season production of both players their numbers are relatively comparable with each other.

As per Overtime Elite, the point-guard Amen Thompson averaged 16.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.9 APG with 2.3 SPG and almost one block a game over the 2022-23 season. However, in the playoffs, his production increased to 17.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 9.2 APG.

On the other hand, Ausar Thompson, who can play as both a shooting guard and small forward, posted 16.3 PPG, 7.1 RPG and 6.1 APG while also grabbing 2.4 SPG and 1.1 BPG. The 6’7” player also increased his shooting in the playoffs by averaging 21.0 PPG.

There is no doubt that both players have the potential to have their games translate well into the NBA. Therefore, it is likely to come down to a team’s positional needs on who gets their name called out by the commissioner, Adam Silver, first.

Either way, the Thompson twins will both have their dreams of becoming NBA players realized tonight, and it may well be a historic moment for the NBA.