Highlights Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson will miss the rest of the season due to a serious health issue.

Thompson has been cleared to resume conditioning but will undergo treatment for a blood clot.

He is expected to return next season fully healthy after spending the summer ramping up activities.

Detroit Pistons’ rookie Ausar Thompson will miss the remainder of the season due to a health issue.

According to Shams Charaina of The Athletic, Thompson will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season while he is treated for a blood clot. It has been an ongoing health issue for the rookie as of late.

In prior absences, Thompson’s affliction was categorized as a “medical condition” rather than an illness. In previous injury reports, it was referred to as asthma. But we now know that it is an illness, a more serious condition than the aforementioned ailment.

Thompson had missed the team’s last six games due to the then-undisclosed health issue. However, even though he will miss the rest of the season while undergoing treatment, he has been cleared to resume conditioning.

The plan is for Thompson to rest until the end of the regular season, while the treatment is taking place, and then resume non-contact basketball activities towards the end of the season. Over the summer, he is expected to ramp up activities and be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season.

The Pistons severely underachieved this season. Even though it was the midst of a rebuild, they underperformed expectations, quickly becoming one of the worst teams in the entire league due to a historic 28 game losing streak.

Ausar Thompson – 2023-24 Season Stats GP 63 MP 25.1 PPG 8.8 RPG 6.4 APG 1.9 FG% 48.3 3PT% 18.6

The 21-year-old Ausar Thompson, however, has shown promise in his rookie campaign. This season, in 63 games, he averaged 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 25.1 minutes of play per game. The hope is that Thompson recovers shortly, and is able to return next season fully healthy.