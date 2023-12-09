Highlights Austin Ekeler's performance has dropped this season, leading to concerns about his efficiency and the Chargers' struggling offense.

Head coach Brandon Staley has hinted at exploring competition in the backfield, potentially reducing Ekeler's workload.

With Ekeler's contract set to expire, there is uncertainty about his future with the Chargers and whether they will prioritize keeping him or look for other options this offseason.

Austin Ekeler arrived in the NFL as an undrafted running back out of tiny Western Colorado in 2017. At the time of his signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, Ekeler was a feel-good story about an unknown player finding his way onto a 53-man roster who had the potential to work himself into a pass-catching role next to star running back Melvin Gordon III.

Just two seasons later, Ekeler took over as the team's starting back and never looked back. Over the next four seasons, Ekeler would solidify himself as one of the NFL's best weapons with his ability to produce both on the ground and as a receiver, leading the league in touchdowns from scrimmage in both 2021 and 2022.

Unfortunately, there's been a drop in efficiency this season. Ekeler looks to have lost a step, he isn't producing as well, and the Chargers' offense has struggled. Now, after recent comments from head coach Brandon Staley, it appears Ekeler's workload could be reduced further.

Falling short of expectations

Chargers' preseason O/U win total was 9.5, now it sits at 7.5

The 2023 season has been disappointing across the board for Los Angeles. It was believed by many that they would compete in the playoffs, but they have failed to live up to those expectations. Going just 1-3 in their past four games, it's unlikely that they'll be able to turn things around through the final stretch either.

Season Yards/Game Yards/Carry Yards After Contact/Carry 2022 53.8 4.5 1.9 2023 49.6 3.5 1.6

A key factor in that disappointment has been the ground attack. Ekeler exploded in Week 1 for 117 yards rushing and looked to be a perfect fit in Kellen Moore's offense. However, after missing three games due to an ankle injury, the 28-year-old has failed to surpass four yards per carry in all but one contest since.

Brandon Staley exploring competition

Backups Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller could get more opportunities

While many outsiders have speculated on the ground game, Staley made it clear that the Chargers shared the sentiment. The head coach stated that there would be competition in the backfield during his December 6 press conference:

Competition for carries is going to be something that you can see happening... We're going to keep exploring, making adjustments, so that we can find that rhythm that I've been talking about. That's certainly one way to do it.

The statement could just be a challenge for Ekeler from his coach hoping to spark a fire. However, the Chargers do have a couple of young backs to whom they could turn should the rushing attack remain inefficient.

Joshua Kelley would be first in line for an opportunity, as he started in place of Ekeler when the latter was out with an ankle injury. So far this season, Kelley has had 94 carries for 376 yards. He is averaging 4.0 yards per carry and had a few impressive outings during his time as the starting back.

As of late though, Kelley's production has also dipped on the ground, averaging under three yards per carry in each of the team's last three games.

Isaiah Spiller is listed third on the depth chart. The former Texas A&M Aggie was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft but hasn't been given much of an opportunity since then to prove himself. This season, he's been limited to just 12 carries for 27 yards. However, if the Chargers plan to rotate their backs, Spiller could finally start to work himself into the rotation, and the second-year man definitely represents the most intriguing option.

RB Rush Yards (YPC) TDs Austin Ekeler 126 446 (3.5) 4 Joshua Kelley 94 376 (4.0) 2 Isaiah Spiller 12 27 (2.3) 0

Jaret Patterson and rookie Elijah Dotson are also on the Chargers' practice squad, and could potentially be elevated sometime this season.

While there is a real possibility that Ekeler's role will be reduced, he is likely to remain the team's lead back (at least in name) through the rest of the season. His ability to contribute as a blocker and receiver is still very valuable to the offense. The only question is what the snap split will look like for this budding backfield committee.

What does the future hold?

With an expiring contract, Ekeler could join another team this offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of looming questions surrounding the organization this offseason. Austin Ekeler will be one of them. Last May, the two parties couldn't work out a new contract, and it resulted in the running back requesting a trade. Eventually, both sides agreed on a new one-year deal for the 2023 season.

Now, as it expires, Ekeler will likely hit the open market. Despite his production taking a dip, he is still expected to have many teams interested in his services during this free agency period. There is uncertainty about whether the Chargers are willing to pay him more than what others across the league might offer.

With the team failing to meet expectations, there is a growing sentiment that Brandon Staley could be fired as well. In fact, it would be a shock if he wasn't. Will the new coach prioritize keeping Ekeler around in the offense, or could the seven-year veteran be completely shut out as the new staff starts to implement their own system?

With a large class of impressive free agent backs, there will be plenty of veteran options, which is likely to hurt Ekeler's value and could push him to give L.A. another shot.

Ultimately, these last five games of the 2023 campaign could be pivotal in what the future holds for Ekeler and many others within the organization. Despite the added competition, he will have the volume and opportunity to reclaim his hold on the backfield. However, if Ekeler is unable to regain his juice, his days as a feature back in the NFL could be at an end.

