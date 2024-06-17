Highlights Austin Ekeler left the Los Angeles Chargers due to 'misalignment' in playing style preferences.

The Chargers sought a bell cow back, which didn't align with Ekeler's game.

Ekeler's departure to the Washington Commanders may benefit his health and finances.

After many years with the Los Angeles Chargers, Austin Ekeler finally revealed why he departed from the team. The Chargers initially signed the undrafted free agent in 2017 following the NFL Draft, giving Ekeler a three-year, $1.6 million deal.

Since then, Ekeler has compiled an impressive 4,355 rushing yards and 39 rushing touchdowns for the Chargers. However, the 29-year-old RB made a splash signing with the Washington Commanders at the height of free agency this offseason, ending his seven-year tenure with L.A.

When asked what led him to make such a decision, the veteran rusher stated that it was nothing more than a simple change in philosophy for the Chargers, brought about by their new head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Ekeler Cites "Misalignment" as Reason for Exit

L.A.'s former RB says the Chargers want a bell cow back

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having a clear grasp on the lead backfield duties in Los Angeles, Ekeler revealed that the Chargers were looking for a different style of running back to accompany them in 2024. In a recent interview with Kay Adams, Ekeler provided additional context to his "misalignment" quote.

Considering that Ekeler is set to turn 30 next year and has endured numerous ankle injuries, declining to carry the ball a total of 300 times next season may prove to be a sound decision for both his health and finances in the coming years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Along with Marshall Faulk, Austin Ekeler is one of two players in NFL history to have 10 or more rushing touchdowns and five or more receiving touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

Ekeler compiled 4,355 rushing yards, 3,884 receiving yards, and 69 total touchdowns throughout his seven seasons in L.A. He is currently third overall in career rushing yards for the Chargers.

Austin Ekeler's Production: 2021-23 Category 2021 2022 2023 Games 16 17 14 Rushing Yards 911 915 628 Yards Per Carry 4.4 4.5 3.5 Receiving Yards 647 722 436 Total Touchdowns 20 18 6

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.