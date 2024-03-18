Highlights Austin Ekeler is excited to reunite with Anthony Lynn in Washington in a two-back system with Brian Robinson.

Ekeler aims to provide leadership and regain value after a down year.

Ekeler believes in Lynn's coaching ability and is optimistic about the Commanders' future.

Austin Ekeler is happily returning to the familiar territory of splitting carries and working with Washington Commanders’ run game coordinator, Anthony Lynn. The pair gave fantasy football owners a lot to be happy about, stacking points during their time with the Los Angeles Chargers. Ekeler believes he enjoyed some of his best years sharing the load with Melvin Gordon.

Now, he and Brian Robinson form a formidable backfield to support whichever incoming rookie quarterback lands with the Commanders. The once disgruntled Charger, following contract disputes, aims to provide leadership while also proving he’s still got it.

Ekeler’s Production as a Bell Cow Has Waned in Recent Years

Can the former fantasy darling regain some of his value?

With Robinson posting 1,101 yards from scrimmage this season, Ekeler looks to thrive in his role in the nation’s capital, as he told reporters:

Yeah, it was just an opportunity to come in and be this two-back backfield, back where I was feeling the best in my career with Melvin Gordon and I when I was going through my first contract. That really was intriguing to me, just the philosophies, being in a room with coach Lynn as well as far as a running back coach.

Ekeler is coming off a down year by his standards, with just 628 rushing yards on 3.5 yards per attempt. The perpetual pass catcher still managed 436 receiving yards on 51 receptions. The Commanders would love it if he could pass along some of those pass-catching skills to Robinson, who showed growth in that regard throughout the 2023 season.

Ekeler, who will be 29 years old in May, isn’t that far removed from his best season as a pro in 2022.

Austin Ekeler's Production: 2021-23 Category 2021 2022 2023 Games 16 17 14 Rushing Yards 911 915 628 Yards Per Carry 4.4 4.5 3.5 Receiving Yards 647 722 436 Total Touchdowns 20 18 6

That year, he recorded a ridiculous 1,637 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns. It’s worth wondering if the failed contract negations and the general Chargers' dysfunction sapped some of his drive. Depending on training camp buzz, Ekeler could serve as fantasy sleeper come September. He also rejoins with Lynn, whom he holds in the highest regard.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Along with Marshall Faulk, Austin Ekeler is one of two players in NFL history to have 10 or more rushing touchdowns and five or more receiving touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

Veteran RB Reunites With Former HC Anthony Lynn

Ekeler could be feeling rejuvenated in Washington

Athletes, like us, sometimes just need a change in scenery. Especially if that view contained the Chargers’ of the past few years. With the Commanders and Lynn, Ekeler has made it clear he believes he is in a place where he can succeed:

This man is an absolute guru. So just being back in a room with him I know will definitely keep me focused, keep me locked in and give me the best opportunity to push myself as a player. And so that was the opportunity and the environment I wanted to be in.

The former Charger is also optimistic that the Commanders' organization can turn things around faster than people expect:

I've seen it done before with actually coach Lynn as my head coach, where we made a couple of runs to the playoffs or a run to the playoffs. And so I know it's been done before. I've seen it. We saw it last year too with the Texans, how they went through their season; they had a bounce-back season. So it's been done before, and those things that have been done before can be done again. So I'm looking forward to bringing some energy over here and getting ourselves on the right path, and it doesn't have to take long. I think we can get some going this year.

With a new owner and heralded rookie quarterback, everyone’s looking at the future favorably in D.C.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.