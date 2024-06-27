Highlights Austin Ekeler clarifies workload concerns, prefers to contribute between air and ground game.

Ekelers had great value in the passing game, tallying over 50 receptions in each of the past five seasons.

Despite potential challenges with a rookie QB and limited offense, Ekeler could still be a sneaky fantasy contributor.

When it was revealed that Austin Ekeler left the Los Angeles Chargers due to the workload they expected out of him, many questioned if the ball carrier had lost confidence in his abilities as a running back.

But the veteran back said that he only meant he was better suited in a role that allowed him to work in both the air and ground game, and discussed that belief further with the NFL Network:

You're going to get the best version of myself always, no matter what... the way that I've had the most production is when I'm able to split between catching and running the ball. That is when I've been the most productive, down in the red zone, right out in the field, when I can have both those types of environments.

In each of his past five seasons, the 29-year-old has recorded 50 or more receptions, so the back isn't wrong. Now sharing the backfield with Brian Robinson Jr. on the Washington Commanders, he will look to contribute in a variety of ways.

Related Commanders Pro Bowl WR Reveals What Impresses Him Most About Jayden Daniels If the OTAs are any sign, the Commanders' star WR sees big things coming for rookie QB Jayden Daniels in 2024.

Can Ekeler Still be a Positive Fantasy Contributor?

The RB is currently ranked 33 in Half-PPR Formats

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ekeler did look to have lost a step last season, but the sixth-year veteran back was hampered by injuries that could have been the reason for his regression. Now a part of the Washington offense, he has a chance to play a key role as he is projected to split the backfield with Brian Robinson Jr.

After signing a two-year, $11.4 million deal with the organization, the former Charger likely gets a majority of third down work, and could be turned to for short yardage situations as well. If he can be effective in those looks, then he should meet or outperform his current fantasy ADP. The back went on to remind viewers what he's capable of:

You’ve seen what it looks like when I produce. You’re going to want me on your team.

It won’t be easy though. The Commanders will be starting a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels, who will take a chunk of the rushing production, and the offensive output as a whole is not expected to be very high. For someone getting a split role in that type of situation, achieving RB1 status for fantasy lineups could be a tall task.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Even with injuries and limitations in play, Ekeler's average scoring output in Half PPR format placed him as RB23 in the NFL last year.

Currently possessing an ADP of RB33 on FantasyPros, the once headliner of rosters could still be a sneaky contributor to your lineup, and warrants your consideration on draft day, though not until the later rounds.

Source: Michael Baca

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contracts courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.