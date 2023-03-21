Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has come out swinging when it comes to his contract following his trade request a few months ago.

The Los Angeles Chargers are a team that this season looked as if they had all the pieces put together to make a run at the Super Bowl, with the likes of quarterback Justin Herbert coming off the back of two incredible seasons to start his life in the league, a lot of weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and playmakers on defence such as Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and Derwin James.

However, they ultimately ended up losing in the first round of the playoffs after something of an epic collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there is one person who can’t really take any of the blame for that, or indeed for any shortcomings they may have had during the regular season, and that’s running back Austin Ekeler.

Having arrived in the league in 2017, Ekeler has established himself as one of the best dual-threat running backs in the league, with 3,727 rushing yards with 34 touchdowns and 3,448 receiving yards with 29 touchdowns (via Pro Football Reference).

However, he clearly isn’t happy with his compensation for it and having signed a four-year, $24.5 million contract in March of 2020, h's now entering the final year of that deal, set to play at $6.25 million, he has asked to be traded, hopefully to a team that will pay him what he’s worth.

Austin Ekeler letting rip on the Los Angeles Chargers on his way out?

Before he leaves though, he has sent a pretty clear message on what his thoughts are on his situation. Speaking on Chris Long’s Greenlight podcast (quoted by ProFootballTalk), Ekeler wanted to make it clear exactly why he wanted to leave the Chargers this summer:

I’m so underpaid right now as far as my contract and what I contribute to the team, I am relentlessly pursuing this. I want to get something long-term done. I want a team that wants me long-term. I’m at the peak of my game, I’m going to score you another 20 touchdowns. As long as I’m healthy I’m going to score 20 touchdowns, I’m going to have 1,600 all-purpose yards. I’m getting half my value of what I can be getting. So I am relentlessly pursuing someone who wants me.

Austin Ekeler making one heck of a statement to any future team

Ekeler here is treading a very fine line, because whilst he is making good points about what he can bring to a team, his attitude might be what puts a few teams off making a move for his services. Afterall are they going to want to trade for someone who is going to kick up a fuss like this if he doesn’t get what he wants down the road (which you might argue he’s entitled to given his production, but he could arguably be handling this a bit better).

So whether this is going to end up benefiting him, we’re going to have to wait and see, but it certainly is going to be interesting to keep a track of, especially if he has to go back to the Chargers if nobody makes a move for him.