The Washington Commanders are putting the league's largest amount of cap space to use early and often.

Late Monday evening, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Commanders continued their spending spree by inking running back Austin Ekeler to a two-year, $11.4 million contract. Pelissero added that Ekeler will receive a $3 million signing bonus and could earn $1.5 million in incentives this season.

Ekeler joins three other free agents - center Tyler Biadasz, defensive end Dorance Armstrong, and linebacker Frankie Luvu - in signing with Washington on day one of the legal tampering period. Ekeler is set to replace Antonio Gibson, who left the Commanders for the New England Patriots, as the team's receiving back.

Ekeler's deal is smaller than other notable RB contracts

His production fell off in a big way last year

The running back market was active all day long. D'Andre Swift kicked off the wave by joining the Chicago Bears on a three-year deal, and the moves kept coming after that, concluding—for now—with Ekeler. In total, five of GIVEMESPORT's top six free-agent running backs found new homes on Monday. The only one who hasn't is Derrick Henry, the lone member of the sextet who's older than Ekeler.

Ekeler was vocal about his desire for a new contract from his previous team, the Los Angeles Chargers, last offseason. His assertions were backed up by his nearly 3,200 total yards and 38 total touchdowns the two seasons prior, but the Chargers weren't willing to accommodate him with an extension or a trade. Instead, they added $1.75 million in incentives to the final year of his deal.

Austin Ekeler's Production: 2021-23 Category 2021 2022 2023 Games 16 17 14 Rushing Yards 911 915 628 Yards Per Carry 4.4 4.5 3.5 Receiving Yards 647 722 436 Total Touchdowns 20 18 6

Unfortunately for Ekeler, he missed three games due to injury and fell short of all three thresholds required for additional earnings. The absence of Justin Herbert limited his chance to succeed on the ground, but he also looked sluggish at times. As a result, he received the smallest average annual value ($5.7 million) of the top-tier free-agent backs.

Ekeler may shine in Washington

The circumstances are much more optimal

With this two-year deal, Ekeler is hoping to re-establish himself as a premier talent. Trying to do so with the Commanders is a good idea. Earlier this offseason, the Commanders hired Ekeler's former head coach, Anthony Lynn, as their new running backs coach and run game coordinator.

In his first season playing for Lynn in Los Angeles, Ekeler excelled, particularly as a receiver. He finished 10th in the league in receptions (92), tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns (8), and ranked second among running backs in receiving yards (993; 12 behind Christian McCaffrey).

Ekeler's chops in the passing game make him a logical fit in new offensive coordinator Kilff Kingsbury's modified Air Raid attack. He is a willing blocker, capable of splitting out wide when necessary, and can gain yards on the ground when there is solid offensive line play in front of him.

It's hard to believe Lynn wouldn't have a significant role in mind for his former pupil, and even more difficult to imagine the Commanders would sign him at all if there weren't buy-in from Kingsbury or new head coach Dan Quinn. Ekeler may not have gotten the large contract he has wanted for the last two years, but he will have a great chance to stick it to any naysayers claiming he has nothing left in the tank.

