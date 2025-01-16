Austin FC have agreed a deal to sign Albanian international forward Myrto Uzuni from Granada CF , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Austin will trigger Uzuni's $12.3 million release clause (€12 million), sources say. Ideal Granada reported the agreement as well. The deal is pending final details, paperwork and medical.

Uzuni, 29, has 14 goals and one assist in 18 appearances (1,417 minutes) for Granada in the Spanish second division this season. He had 11 goals and one assist in 2,461 minutes in LaLiga last season. He has spent time in both the top and second divsions in Spain with Granada, yo-yoing between the tiers the last few seasons.

The center forward has 38 caps with Albania.

This week, GIVEMESPORT revealed Austin agreed a deal to send Sebastian Driussi to River Plate for $10 million and sign a new DP.

The fee for Uzuni would be the third time in a matter of months Austin have set a new club-record transfer. Austin just signed U.S. international forward Brandon Vazquez from CF Monterrey for a then-club-record fee of $10 million last week. Before that, Austin had just set a new club-record to sign Osman Bukari from Red Star Belgrade for $7 million this summer.

It shows the club's ambition to get back to the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

Uzuni would be another statement of intent for a new-look Austin side in 2025. The club hired Nico Estevez their manager this winter, bringing the former USMNT assistant and FC Dallas manager to Austin.