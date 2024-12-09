Austin FC have exercised a contract buyout on forward Gyasi Zardes, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

A contract buyout means Zardes will be removed from the roster and his budget charge removed from the club's salary cap, freeing up significant space for Austin this winter.

Zardes, 33, is the 10th-leading scorer in MLS history with 106 regular season goals. He joined Austin in free agency ahead of the 2023 season. He had 10 goals across all competitions for Austin.

The forward excelled with the Columbus Crew SC after joining from the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2018. He won 2020 MLS Cup with Columbus and 2014 MLS Cup with the Galaxy.

Zardes has 68 caps with the U.S. national team.