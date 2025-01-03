Austin FC are nearing a deal to sign U.S. national team forward Brandon Vazquez from CF Monterrey, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Just the final details remain, sources say.

Vazuez was a target for the San Jose Earthquakes, but it's Austin FC has got the deal on the brink of completion.

Vazquez, 26, has 14 goals with Monterrey over his first year with the club. Rayados fell in the Liga MX apertura final to Club America over the first half of this season.

He has 11 caps with the U.S. national team.

Before heading to Mexico, Vazquez had 28 goals and 12 assists across his last two MLS seasons with FC Cincinnati, where he broke out as a star in the league. Monterrey paid a fee around $7.5 million for Vazquez Cincinnati last winter.

Austin FC finished 12th in the Western Conference last season, missing the playoffs with 42 points. The club fired head coach Josh Wolff before the end of the season as the roster overhaul continues.

The club named Nico Estevez head coach and have moved on from several high-price players, like Gyasi Zardes, Matt Hedges and Alex Ring. MLS veteran Ilie Sanchez was signed in free agency, while Austin already had a busy summer, highlighted by the club-record deal to sign winger Osman Bukari.