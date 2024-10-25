Austin FC have finalized a deal to name Nico Estévez as their next head coach, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. The deal is signed and done.

Estévez will officially take charge of Austin FC after the November international window, as he is an assistant under Mauricio Pochettino with the U.S. national team. He is the first head coaching hire of Austin sporting director Rodolfo Borrell, who took over last summer.

Estévez had been the head coach of Austin’s in-state rival FC Dallas until June of this year. He was hired by Dallas ahead of the 2022 season after spending several years as an assistant on Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT staff from 2019-21.

With FCD, Estévez had a 28W-29D-27L record and made the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023 before a disappointing start to 2024 ultimately cost him his job. Prior to coming to the United States, the Spaniard worked with LaLiga side Valencia, including a short stint as interim manager of the first team when he was only 33.

Austin FC fired Josh Wolff on October 6. The club sit 10th in the Western Conference with 39 points heading into the final weekend of the season. Their 36 goals scored is third-worst in the league this year.

“As an organization, our on-field ambitions are to be among the highest performing clubs in MLS year-over-year," Borrell said in a club statement after Wolff's dismissal earlier this month. “To do that, progression is essential, and looking forward, we’ll now immediately begin a search for a new manager who can help us translate our ambition into consistent, high-level performance.”

Borrell was named sporting director in the summer of 2023, previously an assistant on Pep Guardiola's staff at Manchester City before coming to Austin. He routinely asserted his belief in Wolff when his job security came under question.

Wolff had been the only head coach in the club’s short history, joining ahead of their 2021 expansion season. He led the club to the playoffs once in four seasons. That year, 2022, Austin advanced to the Western Conference final, losing to eventual champions LAFC.

Estévez and Wolff worked together on Berhalter’s staff with the Columbus Crew in 2018 then with the USMNT in 2019 until Wolff took the Austin job.

Austin’s first team is led by star forward Sebastian Driussi and club-record signing Osman Bukari, who joined the club this summer. Other key players include goalkeeper Brad Stuver, midfielder Alex Ring and Owen Wolff, son of Josh Wolff. Owen Wolff just signed a contract extension.