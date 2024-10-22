Austin FC got off to a solid start to 2024, but the underlying numbers told us it was an unsustainable mirage. The underlying numbers were correct.

The club’s fourth season in MLS may have been its most disappointing, now two years removed from an excellent 2022 and a roster in the midst of a rebuild. The front office is in the midst of a rebuild, with a lot of staffers departing since the change from Claudio Reyna to Rodolfo Borrell. This team is a work in progress.

The coaching staff is, too, with Josh Wolff fired earlier this month. Who will be his successor?

For all the doom and gloom, there are still plenty of pieces to like in this group and there should be enough flexibility this winter to complete the roster evolution under Borrell. An important winter ahead of an important 2025 season.

State of the Roster

Head coach: Josh Wolff

Chief Soccer Officer: Rodolfo Borrell

The Good

Over the last 12 months, the following players were signed: Osman Bukari (club-record transfer), Mikkel Desler, Guilherme Biro, Oleksander Svatok, Diego Rubio, Jader Obrian and Brendan Hines-Ike. A lot of good there.

Bukari has had promising moments and looks the profile of a building block. He’s in the 80th percentile of shot-creating actions among MLS attacking midfielders/wingers and 90th in successful take-ons. That’s what he does. That’s why they brought him in. He’s in the third percentile in passes attempted. Get in behind, take players on. It fits.

Perhaps the strongest part of the team is goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who put together another stellar campaign that should see him as a finalist for Goalkeeper of the Year. He’s under contract through 2025 with a club option in 2026 on a team-friendly deal. It’s for sure the best value in this team.

Midfielder Dani Pereira is a bright spot. So too is Jon Gallagher and rising midfielder Owen Wolff.

Sebastian Driussi, though not always great, is still more good than bad for me even if the fans are kind of over it at this point (I do not blame them).

The Bad

The last section ended with Driussi and this section could start with him, such is his enigmatic presence in this team. He’s the fourth-highest paid player in the league and, for all the nice things written above, he’s not contributing anywhere near that valuation.

Seven goals and three assists in 2,262 minutes is simply not enough.

Gyasi Zardes has struggled in his two seasons with Austin as well, with just nine goals across 2,600 minutes. Zardes is the team’s fourth-highest paid player.

The attack was constipated all year long. Austin scored the third-fewest goals (39) in MLS, which was aligned with the underlying number (third-worst xG of 40.2) as well as stylistic metrics (dead-last in chances created, shots and direct attacks).

Austin’s xGA was fifth-worst in the league but they over-performed that number by around 10 goals. If not for Stuver, it could be much worse. It should have been much worse. Their xGD was second-worst in the league, ahead of only New England.

In four seasons under Wolff, Austin made the playoffs one time (2022). Player development has stalled after Pereira’s next step and Wolff breaking through into the first team. Driussi has stalled since a huge 2022 season.

While some pieces are there, this was an awful season that should have been worse. They need to make more changes.

Flexibility

Thankfully, there’s plenty of room to do so. Driussi and Bukari are the club’s two DPs and they cannot be bought out. They can add another DP or up to three U-22 initiative players, depending which roster building model is chosen.

Investments in Driussi and Bukari are significant. The previous front office regime tried with Emiliano Rigoni ($4 million transfer fee, contract $2 million) but it failed. If ownership sanctions another signing in that group (transfer fees north of $5 million and hugely competitive contracts), the attack could be fixed in one offseason.

Austin has club options on the likes of Alex Ring, Matt Hedges, Jhojan Valencia and Diego Rubio. I’d expect a couple of them not to be back, further opening salary cap space to work with.

The team to start 2025 will unmistakably be Borrell’s. Almost all significant players either signed or extended under the new regime.

Offseason Priorities

Where does the coaching search end up? Will it be a name with MLS head coaching experience or outside the box? Which roster building path will they take— Another DP or open up a fourth U-22 slot?

If it’s a DP, my view would be to identify the biggest difference-maker they can find, as opposed to searching for a specific position. I could be easily talked into a center forward, left wing or even a box-to-box midfielder. The quality needed is creativity more than anything else.

They can still use two more U-22 initiative slots if they add a DP. If Austin opt for the fourth U-22 slot and up to $2 million GAM, one would assume a couple in-prime, starting-caliber players arrive in addition to up to three U-22 initiative players.

For what it’s worth, GMs around the league are split on which is the best roster building path. It’s all relative. The current state of the roster, market and ownership financial investment lend different advantages to different outcomes.

A destroying-type defensive midfielder should be on the shopping list this summer, as well as general central midfield depth. That group could be brand new in 2025.