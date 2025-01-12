Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi did not show up on Saturday for the club's mandatory physical at the start of preseason as he tries to force a move to River Plate, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Austin have made it clear to Driussi he will not move unless an agreement is reached with River Plate and Austin have a suitable replacement lined up, sources add. The club and league have begun disciplinary measures against Driussi in line with missing mandatory events.

Driussi wishes to leave Austin and return to River Plate, but there is not yet an agreement between the clubs. Austin aren't opposed to an exit but only at the right price and if they feel good about a potential replacement. They will bring in a new designated player if Driussi leaves.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Driussi, 28, joined Austin in 2021. He exploded in 2022 with 22 goals and seven assists in 34 appearances (2,882 minutes), leading Austin to their best-ever finish in the standings and playoffs. Since, neither he nor the club have hit the same levels. Driussi had seven goals and three assists in 27 appearances (2,262 minutes) in 2024.

The forward began his career at River Plate before joining Zenit St. Petersburg in 2017. Austin made him their first true star signing.

Austin FC are a club transformed over the last six months, having twice set a new club-record transfer. First, over the summer, Austin splashed $7 million to sign winger Osman Bukari from Red Star Belgrade and then last week they officially acquired U.S. national team striker Brandon Vazquez from CF Monterrey for $10 million.

Along the way, Austin made a coaching change with Nico Estevez replacing Josh Wolff, plus several other key signings, like right back Mikkel Desler, center back Oleksandr Svatok and midfielder Ilie Sanchez.