Highlights Knee issues did not stop Anthony Davis from putting up a dominant performance during the Lakers' epic come-from-behind win over the Bucks.

Davis came up with huge plays on both ends of the floor to lead the Lakers to the win despite playing without LeBron James.

Austin Reaves showed some love to Davis for powering through despite dealing with injuries.

To say that the Los Angeles Lakers gutted out an important win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night is an understatement. Not only were they without LeBron James, but they also found themselves down by as much as 19 points in the fourth quarter and could have easily mailed in the game with the Bucks dominating them through three and a half quarters. But the resilient Lakers still found a way to win in comeback fashion in double-overtime, led by a trio of outstanding performances from Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell.

Davis, in particular, was playing through some discomfort in his knee. But that did not hinder him from performing at his best when the Lakers needed him the most, as he made several impactful plays on both ends of the floor to help Los Angeles complete the comeback.

During the post-game press conference, Reaves cannot express his appreciation enough for Davis with the way the 31-year-old powered through despite being bothered with a knee issue.

"I don't think there's a good way to put in words just the appreciation for what he did tonight. I don't know if it was the third quarter, or fourth quarter if he caught a knee to the knee, but he was getting it worked on the whole second half. And with how the game was going, he could have easily, like I said, moved onto tomorrow ..." Reaves said of Davis."But his mentality to stick with it, and anytime he's on the court, regardless if he's making shots, blocking shots, rebounding — his presence, in my opinion, is his biggest strength. Anytime he's on the floor, offensively, you've gotta account for him, defensively the same thing. Just [my] appreciation to him gutting it out ... he's an All-Pro, look at the numbers."

And those numbers were indeed insane. The All-Star big man ended his night with 34 points, 23 rebounds, and four blocks in 52 minutes of heavy-duty work. As for Reaves, apart from hitting several clutch threes in regulation and overtime, he tallied his second career triple-double with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. Russell, meanwhile, also had 29 points to go along with 12 assists.

Anthony Davis Came Up Huge on Both Ends of the Floor For the Lakers

The All-Star was playing through some knee issues and still dominated the game

Though Reaves and Russell put up terrific numbers offensively, Anthony Davis' impact on both ends of the floor in the fourth quarter and overtime periods was the main reason why the Lakers were able to complete the comeback.

Lakers Star Trio in win vs. Bucks Category Anthony Davis Austin Reaves D'Angelo Russell Points 34 29 29 Rebounds 23 14 7 Assists 2 10 12 FGM-A 12-31 10-20 7-22 3PM-A 3-8 4-11 5-12

During their furious rally in regulation, Davis knocked down two huge three-pointers, including one over Giannis Antetokounmpo with 2:16 to go to trim the lead to five. Los Angeles ended regulation on a 9-0 run, totally shutting down the Bucks in the last three minutes to force overtime.

In the first extra session, Davis made a couple of clutch stops down the stretch, including a game-saving swat on a potential Damian Lillard game-winning floater to send the game into double-OT.

With just under a minute left in the second overtime and the game still hanging in the balance, Davis made two huge stops on Antetokounmpo. He successfully challenged The Greek Freak into a layup that didn't even hit the rim and later forced Giannis to take a tough fadeaway shot that hit the front of the rim.

After Reaves drained a cold-blooded triple to break a 121-all tie, Davis made his presence felt defensively again when he forced Lillard to pass out a three-point shot attempt and later used his length to force the All-Star point guard into a tightly-contested three. To seal his masterclass performance on both ends, Davis converted the two game-sealing freethrows with just 1.1 seconds to go to complete the 128-124 come-from-behind win for the Lakers.

With 10 games remaining on the docket, Los Angeles still finds itself in the play-in tournament mix and three games behind the No. 6 seed Dallas Mavericks. With LeBron James still dealing with an ankle injury, Davis might need to continue powering through his current knee issues if the Lakers want any chance to secure an outright playoff berth in the bloodbath that is the Western Conference.