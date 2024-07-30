Highlights Austin Reaves expected to develop further under new coach JJ Redick in a consistent starting role next season.

Summer disappointments in free agency forced the Lakers to bank on internal roster talent like Reaves.

Reaves' performance improved last season, but fatigue from the 2023 FIBA World Cup may have negatively impacted his production.

The L.A. Lakers are hoping that next season they see yet another leap in development from guard Austin Reaves next season.

Having had the NBA off-season off from international duty, after having represented Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup last summer, league insider Mark Medina feels the 26-year-old will come into next season ‘more refreshed’, where he will likely see a consistent starting role after JJ Redick was brought in as head coach.

Summer of Disappointment

Made no free agency additions to bolster their squad

Lakers superstar LeBron James is quickly running out of time to win another championship before his historic career comes to a close, and his partnership with other superstar Anthony Davis isn’t enough by itself to make his team title contenders, having been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round last season by the Denver Nuggets .

They were hopeful that their summer off-season moves would change that.

Alas, the first month of free agency was not kind to them, where they tried – and failed – to land another star, with Klay Thompson , DeMar DeRozan and others such as Jonas Valanciunas , all coming off the board in quick succession, and choosing to head elsewhere.

Thirty-nine-year-old James was even willing to take a pay cut, but with no All-Stars wanting to team up in Los Angeles, he wound up inking a two-year, $104 million extension, in what will likely be his final years in the Association.

L.A. Lakers - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Statistic League Rank PTS 118.0 6th OPP PTS 117.4 23rd OFF RTG 115.4 15th DEF RTG 114.8 17th NET RTG 0.6 19th

There was one major change though, and that was at the head coaching position, with Darvin Ham being shifted out after two seasons, and replaced by 15-year veteran JJ Redick, who is taking on his first NBA head coaching role.

In his first moves as head coach, he was involved in the decision-making of drafting Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, whose three-point shooting prowess bears resemblance to that of Redick in his own playing days, while the Lakers also added Bronny James to the squad with their 55th selection.

But, with their lack of roster additions via free agency, and the inability to be able to swing a trade for D'Angelo Russell despite having reportedly been shopping him since the moment he opted into his $18.7 million player option, there is now more pressure and expectation on the current roster to step up to the challenge of improving even more.

That premise includes fourth-year guard, Austin Reaves, who is viewed as one of the most unlikely trade candidates this summer, despite the plethora of interest he would undoubtedly draw from around the league.

Reaves Will ‘Improve’ Under Redick’s Leadership

While Medina doesn’t necessarily believe that the Lakers will definitely stand pat on trading Reaves, he does believe that the front office will ultimately choose to go in the direction of maintaining roster continuity.

Furthermore, as it pertains to his development, the journalist believes that Reaves will naturally improve under his new head coach, with it expected that he will see a more consistent starting role next season.

“I don't think that Austin Reaves is necessarily untouchable, but they're going to value continuity and roster depth. So, unless there’s a blockbuster deal, I think that they're going to keep everything as far as Austin Reaves goes. JJ Redick was talking about how he really wants him to improve his rebounding, and I think that Reaves will also improve just by the fact that JJ Redick's the coach and not Darvin Ham because he was getting inconsistent playing time, whereas Redick seems more inclined to be playing him more as a starter.”

Reaves Was ‘Hitting a Wall’ Toward the End of Last Season

Another thing that Medina believes will factor into how well Reaves does next season is not having had to compete internationally, having looked as though he had ‘hit a wall’ at points last season after spending the summer competing for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“The other thing is that Austin Reaves isn't going to look as tired as he was following his stint with Team USA in the FIBA games. A lot of times players benefit from that, and Austin Reaves did benefit from it, but I think that he felt like he was hitting a wall. So I think you're going to see him be more refreshed, and as a result, he's going to be able to finish at a basket lot more, be more consistent with this three-point shooting, and his defense won't be as much of a liability.”

Reaves' Upward Trajectory

2023-24 season was a year full of career-highs

On the surface, Reaves' box score averages look to have shown great improvement, whereby he recorded career-highs in scoring with 15.9 points, assists with 5.5, and rebounds with 4.3 per game.

But his shooting efficiency took somewhat of a hit, in which he averaged only 48.6 percent from the field, down from his 52.9 percent the season prior, and 36.7 percent from three-point range, down from 39.8 percent in the 2022-23 campaign.

Furthermore, his overall efficiency on the Lakers was down, in which they were outscored by a point per 100 possessions with him on the court, a 5.9 point swing from the previous campaign, where they outscored their opponents by 4.9 points per 100 possessions.

Austin Reaves - Career Progression Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PTS 7.3 13.0 15.9 AST 1.8 3.4 5.5 REB 3.2 3.0 4.3 FG% 45.9 52.9 48.6 3P% 31.7 39.8 36.7

This could partly be attributed to fatigue, having been a part of the USA team that went to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, in which he averaged 13.8 points shooting at a 58.6 percent clip, and 50.0 percent from deep, as well as 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals on their way to finishing in a disappointing fourth place.

This theory could be supported by Reaves' post-season production, in which, despite knocking down 16.8 points per contest in their first-round loss to the Nuggets, he struggled mightily from distance, converting his shots at a lowly 26.9 percent from the field.

Having had a full off-season of rest, the Lakers are optimistic that Reaves will return to form, and be an integral supporting player to LeBron James and Anthony Davis as they seek to keep the Lakers as playoff contenders, despite their little-to-no activity in the market this summer.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.