Highlights WWE Superstar Austin Theory was left fuming after an Australian journalist said what he did for a living was 'fake' straight to his face.

Theory threatened the reporter and was eventually ushered away by security to stop things from truly blowing over.

The word 'fake' is a sore subject in the WWE Universe, and it should not be used in front of the Superstars.

An Australian journalist found himself backtracking faster than a sprinter out of the blocks after telling WWE Superstar Austin Theory that what he does for a living is 'fake' in a heated altercation at The West Australian offices.

Footage emerged yesterday of Theory squaring up to the editor-in-chief Anthony De Ceglie, threatening to "smack the s***" out of the journalist, and stating that "you couldn't walk a damn day in my shoes."

Austin Theory was provoked by the naive journalist's comments that WWE was fake and not as hard-hitting as other sports such as Australian rules football or rugby league. The Superstar was, however, then fortunately intervened in his approach to De Ceglie by security, and ushered away from the scene as he continued his outburst, furiously saying: "This guy's talking his f****** head off."

Video: Austin Theory reacts to WWE being called 'fake'

The journalist will no doubt be left feeling a little embarrassed by the way he was left to rue the missed media opportunity with Austin Theory, and he has since faced some scrutiny online from WWE fans as well as the Australian WWE Superstar Grayson Waller.

Waller added fuel to the fire in his post on X, tweeting: "Might need to organise a Tag Match soon. . . A Town Down Under vs Dumb Aussie ‘journos.'" The West Australian responded with: "Spoke to the boss... He said bring it!" Throwing an unprepared journalist into a ring of WWE fighters seems like a straightforward way to show just how real the pain can be.

Related WWE Superstar Grayson Waller threatens to punch TV host for real It's clear that Grayson Waller was in no mood for jokes, and one didn't land well at all with the WWE Superstar, leading to an awkward confrontation.

WWE & the word fake is a sore subject

De Ceglie may well be ruing his choice of words with the WWE Superstar, as the word 'fake' has been a constant trigger for the WWE world for some time. While it wouldn't be incorrect to describe most aspects of the sport as a scripted performance, the word fake undermines the hard-hitting and brutal nature of the sport, where athletes train relentlessly and put their bodies on the line for the audience's enjoyment.

This does raise the question, as with much of the WWE, was any of this office showdown unscripted? Or is this perhaps another smart way to generate some attention before Saturday's pay-per-view? Conveniently, many photographers and bystanders were present to record the conversation and subsequent fall out. Whether the altercation between Theory and the journalist was scripted or not, it has certainly succeeded in putting the media spotlight on this weekend's event.

The WWE world is turning its attention to Perth this weekend with some leading names set to feature in the Elimination Chamber, with the likes of Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton all jetting in this week. Some fans were still hoping Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson would make an appearance Down Under, although there have been some confirmations he won't be able to make it. The men will be fighting for a chance to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 in April.