Another American will be playing in the UEFA Champions League in 2024-25 as defender Auston Trusty moves to Scottish giants Celtic FC Glasgow in a summer deadline-day deal from Sheffield United . The transfer fee is reported to reach up to $7.8 million and Trusty has penned a five-year deal with the club.

Trusty joins fellow U.S. national team center back Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has been at Celtic since the summer of 2021. Trusty, 26, is a left-sided central defender, who can also play at left back, while Carter-Vickers typically plays on the right side. The two could potentially pair up at the heart of Celtic's defense.

Celtic are the defending Scottish Premiership champions and have already started the new 2024-25 domestic season with three straight wins. The club has yet to give up a goal to its opponents in league play thus far.

Trusty and Celtic will be looking forward to the next edition of the UEFA Champions League which will kick off with an eight-match league phase beginning in September. Celtic have a schedule which will likely give their supporters hope that passage to the Round of 16 is a possibility this time around. The club has not achieved that feat since 2012-13, playing in 11 editions of the Champions League without succeeding to reach the knockouts.

The 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Champions League debuts a new format, with clubs playing eight different opponents instead of only three. And there is now a 36-team single table, with Nos. 1-8 advancing directly to the Round of 16 and teams ranked Nos. 9-24 featuring in a playoff for tickets to the Round of 16 in February 2025. The 12 teams that are at the bottom of the large single table are eliminated and do not get to play in the Europa League as in seasons past.

Celtic Champions League Schedule 2024-25 RB Leipzig (Germany) Home Borussia Dortmund (Germany) Away Club Brugge (Belgium) Home Atalanta (Italy) Away Young Boys (Switzerland) Home Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) Away Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) Home Aston Villa (England) Away

Auston Trusty Reacts to Celtic Transfer

American defender calls it a dream come true to join the Hoops

Trusty, who says he's already spoken to manager Brendan Rodgers, did not hide his excitement about moving to Celtic.

"I feel ecstatic. It’s just such an historic and amazing club, and it’s a club I’ve known about since I was a little kid," Trusty told Celtic TV.

"Growing up in Philadelphia, football wasn’t such a popular sport, but I knew Celtic, I knew who Celtic were. It’s a dream come true to join this club and such a massive organization."

Credit: Celtic FC

It goes without saying that Rodgers had only nice things to say about his new recruit.

"He is a quick, strong, athletic defender with great ability and good experience," Rodgers said, "and a player who has done really well to make his way to the USA national squad."

It remains to be seen whether Trusty will be available for the Old Firm derby match on Sunday, September 1, as Celtic host eternal rivals Rangers at Celtic Park. Rangers finished eight points behind Celtic in last season's title race and every head-to-head matchup between them goes a long way toward defining the league season.

Auston Trusty's Path to Celtic and Champions League

Defender has already played for five clubs in his professional career

Trusty got his start with Philadelphia Union reserve side Bethlehem Steel before getting promoted to the Union's MLS team in 2018 and 2019.

In 2020 he was traded to another MLS club, Colorado Rapids , where he played three seasons before Arsenal acquired him in July 2022 and immediately sent him on loan to Birmingham City in the second-tier English Championship.

The American defender did well enough with Birmingham City that he caught the eye of Sheffield United, who paid Arsenal $6.5 million for Trusty's permanent transfer ahead of the 2023-24 English Premier League campaign. The Blades ultimately finished in last place, conceding 104 goals, as they suffered relegation to the second tier.

Although Trusty was once again starting matches for Sheffield United in the new 2024-25 season in the second division — he even scored his first goal for the Blades in the EFL Cup — Celtic's $7.8 million offer was enough to pry him away to Scotland on deadline day.

Now Trusty is set for a new experience at one of Europe's most famous clubs, and will be getting his first taste of European cup competition. If he can impress during those first eight matches, it could serve to impress incoming U.S. national team manager Mauricio Pochettino as he gets set to shape the next iteration of the USMNT ahead of the 2026 World Cup .

Current USMNT Central Defender Pool Name Club Age Caps Cameron Carter-Vickers Celtic (Scotland) 26 18 Maximilian Dietz Gruether Furth (Germany) 22 0 Mark McKenzie FC Toulouse (France) 25 13 Tim Ream Charlotte FC (MLS) 36 61 Chris Richards Crystal Palace (Premier League) 24 21 Miles Robinson FC Cincinnati (MLS) 27 29 Auston Trusty Celtic (Scotland) 26 2 Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC (MLS) 31 42

Trusty, who has featured for several U.S. youth national teams, has just two caps for the senior side, both coming in 2023 in the CONCACAF Nations League, including a lone start against Grenada. He'll likely be hoping that this latest transfer will unlock more opportunities for him at the international level.