Australian breakdancer Raygun has hit back at critics following her viral display at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 36-year-old made headlines for her unique performance in the French capital, where she at times paid tribute to her national animal, the kangaroo, and rolled about on the floor in a disjointed manner.

Despite not receiving a single point from the judges in her favour, Raygun, real name Rachael Gunn, went viral on social media with fans either left confused or in hysterics by her performance. Now, the Aussie has hit back at those who have been trolling her online, as well as taking a shot at the IOC for their decision to remove break dancing from the 2028 Olympics after its solo appearance in the competition this year.

Raygun Responds to Internet Trolls

The 36-year-old's performance and outfit choice was criticised

Gunn was hoping to inspire a nation as she aimed to use her breaking skills, which she has a phD in, to impress fans and judges alike. Unfortunately, that did not turn out to be the case, as she ended up finishing last in the event, with only disqualified athlete Manizha Talash coming below her in the standings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Japan's Ami Yuasa claimed the gold medal in the women's break dancing event.

As well as her performance, people have also been quick to poke fun at her outfit choice at the Games. However, the Australian representative did not stand for this, as she made a post on her Instagram seemingly in reference to her trolls, saying:

"Looking forward to the same level of scrutiny on what the bbboys wear tomorrow. "Don't be afraid to be different. Go out there and represent yourself, you never know where that's gonna take you."

Gunn blasts the IOC

It has been decided that break dancing won't be an event at the next Olympics

Raygun's trolls weren't the only ones who were on the receiving end of some backlash, as the 36-year-old also criticised the International Olympic Committee for removing break dancing as an Olympic sport for 2028. The event made its debut this year, but it has already been confirmed that it won't be making a return anytime soon.

Upon hearing the news, Gunn was quick to let her feelings known about the decision, and she was not best pleased:

"It was disappointing it was decided that it wouldn't be in LA, particularly before we even had a chance to show it. That was possibly a little premature. I wonder if they're kicking themselves now? "What is an Olympic sport? What are the similarities between dressage and artistic swimming and the 100m sprint and the pentathlon. What is an Olympic sport? What are the similarities between dressage and artistic swimming and the 100m sprint and the pentathlon?"

World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) President Shawn Tay admitted he was also disappointed with the IOC's decision to cut break dancing, but has revealed the wheels are already in motion to try and bring the sport back for the 2032 Games in Brisbane.