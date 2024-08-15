The Australian Olympic Committee have released a statement slamming the Raygun petition after fans have called for the breakdancing star to be investigated and her involvement at the Paris 2024.

The 36-year-old made headlines for her unique performance in the French capital, where she at times paid tribute to her national animal, the kangaroo, and rolled about on the floor in a disjointed manner.

Raygun - whose real name is Rachel Gunn - didn't receive a single point from the judges in her favour and has since gone viral on social media with fans either left confused or in hysterics by her performance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Japan's Ami Yuasa claimed the gold medal in the women's break dancing event.

She was hoping to inspire a nation as she aimed to use her breaking skills, which she has a phD in, to impress fans and judges. Unfortunately, that didn't turn out to be the case, as she ended up finishing last in the event, with only disqualified athlete Manizha Talash coming below her in the standings.

The AOC Believes the Petition is 'Misleading'

The committee have called for the website to take down the petition

The AOC Chief Executive, Matt Carroll, has said the petition attacking Gunn was "vexatious, misleading and bullying".

In a statement, he said: "The petition has stirred up public hatred without any factual basis. No athlete who has represented their country at the Olympic Games should be treated in this way and we are supporting Dr Gunn and Anna Meares at this time."

The AOC have since written to change.org demanding it take down the petition immediately, Carroll added. He also said that Gunn was selected through a transparent and independent qualification event and nomination process.

Caroll continued: "The AOC is particularly offended by the affront to our Chef de Mission, Anna Meares. (She) played no role in the qualification events nor the nomination of athletes to the AOC Selection Committee, of which the Chef and I are members."

Meares recently defended Gunn and hit out at “keyboard warriors” and said Gunn was the “best [female breaking competitor] that we have for Australia”.

Members of the Australian breaking community have described Gunn as a respected member of the local scene but believed her performance at the Olympics doesn't represent the standard of breaking in the country.

The Petition to Investigate Gunn and Anna Meares

There are currently over 52,000 signatures

One critic, who has named themselves "Someone Who hates corruption," has created a petition asking that Gunn and Meares be held responsible.

The Change.org petition alleges that Raygun manipulated the selection process and prevented other competitors from entering because she "set up her own governing body for breakdancing." It also adds that she won her own qualifier - which was influenced by her husband, who served as the Olympic team's coach.

The petition, which calls for an apology from Gunn and Meares as well as a full investigation into the selection process, "an audit of Dr. Gunn's business dealings," now has over 52,000 signatures.

It also states they should say sorry for "attempting to gaslight the public and undermining the efforts of genuine athletes."