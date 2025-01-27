The 2025 Australian Open made headlines with its record-breaking prize pool of approximately $60.5 million, representing an 11.56% increase over last year's pool.

In the final, Jannik Sinner beat Alexander Zverev in straight sets (6-3, 7-6, 6-3) to retain his Australian Open title as the world number one won for the second year in a row. The result sees Sinner take home a whopping $2.2 million, as the Italian dropped only two sets all tournament on his way to the title. While Zverev, for finishing runner-up, leaves the tournament $1.2 million richer and remains the world number two.

In the women's singles, the winnings are the same as Madison Keys defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Australian Open 2025 salaries (selected) Player Round Earnings Alex de Minaur Quarter-final $416,788 Lorenzo Sonego Quarter-final $416,788 Carlos Alcaraz Quarter-final $416,788 Tommy Paul Quarter-final $416,788 Ben Shelton Semi-final $689,425 Novak Djokovic Semi-final $689,425 Alexander Zverev Runner-up $1.2 million Jannik Sinner Winner $2.2 million

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, coached by former rival Andy Murray, reached the semis before having to retire through injury after just one set against finalist, Zverev. For his efforts, however, the Serbian received approximately $689,425 to add to his career winnings. The 24-time Grand Slam winner was booed off the court by some fans as he retired due to injury during his semi-final clash after losing the first set 7-6 (7-5), which lasted just 80 minutes.

His injury came after his victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final. The 23-year-old Spanish star, while disappointed not to go further, still left with $416,788 of prize money.

For reaching just the first round of qualifying for the Australian Open, players received $21,936, with the prizes increasing up to the final. Making the first round proper would see you pocket a cool $82,731.

Australian Open 2025 prize money by round Round Earnings First round $82,731 Second round $125,350 Third round $181,757 Fourth round $263,235 Quarter-final $416,788 Semi-final $689,425 Runner-up $1.2 million Winner $2.2 million

Australian Open Prize Money Compared to Other Grand Slams

The US Open is where the big, big, big money is offered

Compared to the other Grand Slams, the French Open offers a total of $58.12 million prize money. The winner receives $2,608,465, and the runners-up collect just over $1.3m. For qualifying, $79,319 is on offer. Wimbledon has a pool of $63.47 million, and the winners can look forward to around $3.4m, and finalists can take $1.7m. Qualifiers earn $76,164.