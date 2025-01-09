Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly one of the biggest tennis stars of all time. Across his 22-year career, Djokovic has won an incredible 99 titles and has earned an estimated $185 million in prize money. His best year came in 2011, when the 24-time Grand Slam champion won 11 titles and picked up an impressive $18.2 million in prize money alone.

However, while huge sums of prize money are available to the elite players, other players do not see anywhere near such figures. The sport's better-known players, such as Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios, have tried to bring attention to the inequality in the game by openly speaking about it in the press. In last week's Brisbane press conference ahead of the 2025 Australian Open, Djokovic was asked whether he believed there was a pay gap within tennis.

He responded: "It's a fact!"

Novak Djokovic's Issues Prize Money in Tennis

The Serbian legend wants a fairer deal for players