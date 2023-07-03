Lando Norris had a fine weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix, with him taking fourth from Sunday's race.

He crossed the line in fifth, of course, but found himself promoted to P4 after Carlos Sainz was one of several drivers to receive time penalties after the GP had finished.

Regardless, fourth or fifth would have been a great result for the Briton who, armed with McLaren's swathe of new upgrades, produced a top performance and once again got everything out of the package.

Little is needed in the way of a reminder around Norris' talents, of course, as he has performed at a consistently high level since arriving in F1, but this was still a nod to the fact that, in the right car, he can mix it up with some of the fastest on the grid.

McLaren will be eager to keep their feet on the ground and they're not, surely, going to be fighting Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Mercedes every week all of a sudden, let alone Red Bull, but Austria was a positive step and in Norris they have someone completely ready to make the most of what they can give him.

Andrea Stella praises Lando Norris' talents

Indeed, with track limits all the rage in Austria and precision driving crucial, Andrea Stella praised Lando's talents behind the wheel as a crucial reason behind the result they achieved together:

"[Here] the driver can make a difference. And one of the reasons why the driver can make a difference is because of the precision you need in exit because of the track limits. This is of utmost importance in qualifying and you need the capacity to predict the time at which you turn in and how much speed you're going to carry.

"The level of precision required to do that without then giving up everything because you went too wide, I think is where a driver can make a difference. And this is an opportunity that we could capitalise on thanks to Lando being a specialist in this respect, and anytime you see that it kind of impresses you.

"I think this is also one of the reasons why Austria emphasises these characteristics, because it's one of the tracks where actually the driver can make a bit of a difference. I think that's the main comment about the special relationship between Lando and Austria. This opportunity, the drivers have pushed a little bit more, and if you have control, while pushing, there's a premium coming back to you."

Certainly, Lando made a big difference over the course of the weekend and will be buoyant heading to his home race at Silverstone next weekend.