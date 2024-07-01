Highlights Austria face Turkey in the Euro 2024 round of 16 in Leipzig.

Ralf Rangnick's Austria topped a group containing France and the Netherlands with Turkey finishing behind Portugal in Group F.

Winners will face either Romania or the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Austria and Turkey meet in the knockout stages of Euro 2024 as two of the tournament's most exciting and unpredictable sides. Under Ralf Rangnick, Austria have emerged as one of the most engaging teams to watch. They possess a core of gifted players that have shown immense cohesion to push aside Poland and topple the Netherlands to win Group D.

Turkey are a team that have shown a mixed bag in terms of performances. An all-action win against Georgia was followed by a bleak defeat to Portugal. These came before a frantic win over the Czech Republic, which guaranteed their progression as Group F runners-up. A quarter-final tie against Romania or the Netherlands awaits the victor of this clash. Read on as GIVEMESPORT looks at what the experts are saying about this match, and just what may happen.

Austria vs Turkey: Match Infomation Date 02.07.24 Kick-off 20:00 BST Stadium Red Bull Arena City Leipzig, Germany TV coverage ITV1

Austria vs Turkey - Form Guide

Both sides won their final group games

In their last five games, Austria have won three, drawn one and lost one. They came into the tournament in excellent form, yet narrowly lost their opening game to one of the tournament favourites, France. They didn't give the former World Champions an easy ride, but ultimately fell 1-0 thanks to a Maximilian Wober own goal in the first half.

A 3-1 win against Poland helped them to get back in the swing of things. They took an early lead through Gernot Trauner's fine header, but were pegged back on the half hour mark by Krzysztof Piatek. They restored their lead in the second half with goals from Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic, who converted from the penalty spot. Their last game, an excellent 3-2 win against the Netherlands, ensured an unlikely top of the group finish. They led three times, with goals from Romano Schmid and Marcel Sabitzer adding to an early Donyell Malen own goal to get the job done.

Austria had won six of seven in preparation for this tournament, with their final warm-up game being a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. They took an early lead through Baumgartner, but this was soon cancelled out by Silvan Widmer. The first of this impressive run was a 2-1 victory over Serbia, with Patrick Wimmer and Baumgartner netting before Strahinja Pavlovic pulled one back.

It had been a pretty drab run for Turkey heading into the European Championships, but they made the perfect start with a win against Georgia in their opening game. They scored two stunning goals through Mert Muldur and Arda Guler, either side of a Georges Mikautadze equaliser. Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu scored deep into stoppage time while Georgi Marmadashvili was up for a late corner to secure a 3-1 win.

Turkey then suffered a setback, losing 3-0 to Portugal in the second game. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring, before a calamitous own goal from defender Samet Akaydin provided some further daylight. Bruno Fernandes then added a third in the second half. Learning from a lapse performance was key, and they secured a second place finish with a 2-1 win over Czechia in the final game. A 20th minute red card for Czechia helped hugely, and Turkey eventually took the lead shortly after the restart through Hakan Calhanoglu's superb outside-of-the-boot finish. They were pegged back soon after, yet a 94th minute winner from Cenk Tosun dramatically stole the three points right at the death.

Austria vs Turkey Picks

Result

This game is quite a difficult one to call, given Austria's cohesion, as well as Turkey's frenetic play.

However, the betting site Oddschecker sees Austria look more favourable to progress with 10/11 odds. A draw after 90 minutes sits at 5/2, while a Turkey win is 19/5.

Head to head history and results

Austria smashed Turkey 6-1 in a friendly only three months ago. This is their first meeting at a major tournament.

Austria wins: 9

Turkey wins: 7

Draws: 1

Over/Under

In terms of over and under bets, the stats from the group stages for each side can reflect trends. The table below shows the corners, fouls, cards, and match goals, among other stats.

Over/Under Austria Turkey Stat v France v Poland v Netherlands v Georgia v Portugal v Czechia Match goals 1 4 5 4 3 3 Shots 6 15 9 14 11 18 Shots on target 3 9 5 5 3 5 Team fouls 18 15 16 7 16 9 Cards 5 2 3 1 3 11 Corners 6 3 2 5 9 7

Player bets

When making player bets, it's worth considering the recent injury news as much as form.

Patrick Wimmer started against the Netherlands but a second booking of the Euros means the Wolfsburg winger misses out on Tuesday. Christoph Baumgartner is likely to take his place and Marko Arnautovic is due to retain his spot up front with support from Marcel Sabitzer and Romano Schmid. Gernot Trauner missed the game due to injury and was replaced by Maximilian Wober. Kevin Danso is also another option to line up alongside Philipp Lienhart.

Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella made several changes to his line-up for the win over Czech Republic, favouring the youth of Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz over the likes of Kerem Akturkoglu. More changes are guaranteed here as captain Hakan Calhanoglu and centre-back Samet Akaydin are both permitted from playing thanks to their yellow card tallies. However, Abdulkerim Bardakci is back from a one-game suspension in defence.

Oddschecker highlights these players in the first-scorer conversation, along with their respective odds: Michael Gregoritsch (27/5), Marko Arnautovic (11/2), Maximilian Entrup (28/5), Christoph Baumgartner (13/2), Marcel Sabitzer (15/2), Andreas Weimann (15/2), Marco Grull (8/1), Cenk Tosun (10/1), Matthias Seidl (10/1), No Goalscorer (10/1), Romano Schmid (11/1), Semih Kilicsoy (11/1), Kenan Yildiz (11/1), Arda Guler (12/1), Irfan Can Kahveci (12/1).

Stats courtesy of Fotmob, Oddschecker, Footy Accumulators - accurate as of 27/06/24