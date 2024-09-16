Key Takeaways The average ages of every Champions League team have been revealed, with Manchester City the third-oldest squad overall.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa also boast average squad ages of 25.9 or higher.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are among the youngest squads in the competition.

The return of the Champions League is right around the corner, which means that the best that Europe has to offer will be back on display in no time as they look to kickstart their journey towards the famous trophy. With a new format in place, 36 teams will enter the league phase in the hope of making it through to the latter stages of the competition.

Squad lists have already been submitted in time for each team's games, and every player could be utilised as the clubs seek to advance past the new league phase. And with Transfermarkt revealing the average age of every team competing, every side in the 2024/25 Champions League has been ranked from oldest to youngest.

36-28

Manchester City among the oldest teams

Alan Hansen's famous saying that 'you'll never win anything with kids' has been taken literally by Italian giants Inter Milan, as the 2023 runners-up take the cake as the oldest squad in the tournament with an average age of 26.8 across their collective. They narrowly beat Atletico Madrid and former treble winners Manchester City, who are somewhat shockingly low considering that the likes of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are both under the age of 25.

Girona's unlikely qualification has also proven to be down to plenty of experience in their ranks too, as was the Atalanta team that ended Bayer Leverkusen's dreams of an unbeaten season in all competitions last term.

Champions Real Madrid follow suit, with elder statesmen like Luka Modric significantly upping the age bracket. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are not much younger by comparison, despite the youthful exuberance the team possess in attack. The bottom quarter is then rounded out by Slovan Bratislava and Stade Brestois 29.

Champions League Squads Average Age (36-28) Rank Team Average Age 28. Stade Brestois 29 26.2 29. Slovan Bratislava 26.3 30. Arsenal 26.5 31. Real Madrid 26.6 32. Atalanta 26.8 33. Girona 27.1 34. Manchester City 27.2 35. Atletico Madrid 28.0 36. Inter Milan 28.5

27-19

Celtic boast a younger squad than Bayern Munich

Two Premier League clubs that make their returns to the Champions League kick off the second quarter of the list as Aston Villa and Liverpool fall either side of the age of 26. They are followed by LOSC Lille, whose squad includes recent England debutant and former Manchester United academy graduate Angel Gomes.

Bayern Munich will be hoping that the likes of Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer can help younger stars such as Jamal Musiala, as the German giants look to win their first European title since 2020. They are just beaten by Celtic and Sparta Prague.

The record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen squad narrowly miss out on a place in the top 20, but they have plenty of reasons to be excited following Xabi Alonso's first full campaign in charge. Dinamo Zagreb and Italian hopefuls Juventus both feature in the bottom half when it comes to age, despite only just creeping over the 25 year mark.

Champions League Squads Average Age (27-19) Rank Team Age 19. Juventus 25.2 20. Dinamo Zagreb 25.3 21. Bayer Leverkusen 25.5 22. AC Sparta Prague 25.6 23. Celtic 25.6 24. Bayern Munich 25.7 25. LOSC Lille 25.8 26. Liverpool 25.9 27. Aston Villa 26.2

18-10

PSV break into the top 10 as Dortmund miss out

One of the competition's most successful teams find themselves sitting slap bang in the middle as AC Milan are 18th as they seek their first European triumph since 2007. They are just behind Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, who are the final team to have an average age of 25 or older.

Red Star Belgrade, who are most known by English fans as the last team to play Manchester United before the Munich air disaster, are next. Bologna are tied with last season's runners-up, Borussia Dortmund, who have significantly lowered their squad's age thanks to the departure of veterans such as Mats Hummels and Marco Reus.

Benfica finish in the unlucky slot of 13th while Swiss side Young Boys live up to their name. Club Brugge just miss out on the top 10 on a technicality, as it is instead handed to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Champions League Squads Average Age (18-10) Rank Team Age 10. PSV Eindhoven 24.1 11. Club Brugge 24.1 12. Young Boys 24.2 13. Benfica 24.3 14. Borussia Dortmund 24.7 15. Bologna 24.7 16. Red Star Belgrade 24.8 17. RB Leipzig 25.0 18. AC Milan 25.2

9-1

Barcelona challenge for the youngest team

More often than not, when you enter the top portion of any ranking, it can be fair to say that this is where the big boys play. In this instance, it would be more appropriate to say that this is where the youngsters are at. Sporting kick off the top nine, with manager Ruben Amorim making waves with his squad. Feyenoord and Stuttgart follow before some very esteemed company make their presence known.

Barcelona's financial struggles have forced them to rely on the famous La Masia academy, according to Cesc Fabregas. Should the likes of teenager Lamine Yamal lead the Catalan club to the final, then they could create history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The youngest ever team to win the Champions League final was Ajax in 1995 (24.81).

Shakhtar Donetsk join Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco at an average age of 23.3. The French giants will be led by a teenage midfield including the likes of Warren Zaire-Emery and Joao Neves. SK Sturm Graz take the silver medal, but RB Salzburg are way out in front.

The sister club to Leipzig, Salzburg are known for producing young talent before shuffling them on to bigger and better things. Currently fielding a squad which features nine players under the age of 20, including Liverpool loanee Stefan Bejcetic and former Red Bobby Clark, only one player in the Austrian's squad breaks 30-years-old - goalkeeper and captain Janis Blaswich.

Champions League Squads Average Age (9-1) Rank Team Age 1. RB Salzburg 21.3 2. SK Sturm Graz 23.0 3. AS Monaco 23.3 4. Paris Saint-Germain 23.3 5. Shakthar Donetsk 23.3 6. Barcelona 23.4 7. Stuttgart 23.5 8. Feyenoord 23.6 9. Sporting 23.9