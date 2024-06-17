Highlights Germany are the oldest squad at Euro 2024 with an average age of 28.6.

Czech Republic boasts the youngest squad at 25.5, showing potential for the future.

England are the third-youngest team at the tournament, boasting a far younger team than other favourites at the competition.

Just a few days into the European Championships and we have already seen many major talking points. Germany stamped their authority as the host nation with a record-breaking performance over a lackluster Scotland. England were also able to pick up their first three points in a cagey victory over Serbia. And Spain underlined their credentials with an impressive triumph over Croatia.

As the tournament goes on, much will be made about the teams who have an abundance of players with big game experience who can help navigate through deep waters. However, others are relying on youthful exuberance to shine in the latter stages of the competition.

But which teams boast a greater number of youngsters than the rest? Every Euro 2024 squad's average age has been listed on Transfermarkt, and the numbers make for impressive reading.

Euro 2024 Squads Ranked From Youngest to Oldest Rank Country Average Age 1 Czech Republic 25.5 2 Turkey 25.8 3 England 26.1 4 Netherlands 26.3 5 Ukraine 26.3 6 Italy 26.5 7 Austria 26.8 8 Belgium 26.9 9 France 26.9 10 Portugal 27.0 11 Spain 27.0 12 Romania 27.0 13 Georgia 27.2 14 Slovakia 27.3 15 Slovenia 27.3 16 Albania 27.3 17 Serbia 27.4 18 Hungary 27.5 19 Croatia 27.7 20 Switzerland 27.7 21 Denmark 27.7 22 Poland 27.8 23 Scotland 28.3 24 Germany 28.6

Germany the Elder Statesmen

The hosts have the oldest squad on average

Much has been made of some of the bright young stars that are coming through the German ranks right now. Both Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musial, two of the best young players in world football, played starring roles in Julian Nagelmann's side's opening day victory, showcasing the potential the four-time world champions have with these young superstars driving them forward.

However, for all of this discussion, Germany actually has the eldest squad at the tournament, being one of two teams to have a combined age of over 28. The second oldest, ironically, was their most recent opponents, Scotland.

The likes of Manuel Neuer and the soon-to-be retiring Toni Kroos are well into their thirties, which certainly bumps the average up considerably. Thomas Muller and captain Ilkay Gundogan also fit that mold, with there being no teenagers in sight for Die Mannschaft.

Czech Republic Usher in a New Generation

The Czechs have the youngest squad

If the squad that the Czech Republic have for Euro 2024 is anything to go by, the Central Europeans could have an exciting group of talent moving forward. The Czechs aren't expected to reach the latter stages of the tournament, but in a group alongside Georgia, Portugal and Turkey, there is every chance they can make it out of the group stages.

This could be a stepping stone to greater things though, as the squad that Ivan Hasek has assembled is the youngest of the tournament. With an average age of 25.5, there are just three players out of 26 older than 30.

Of course, sometimes potential isn't fulfilled, but if much of this core can stick around for another two or three tournaments, then the Czech Republic may build a team to be reckoned with in years to come. If nothing else, their group stage clash with Turkey, the second-youngest team at Euro 2024, will be an intriguing spectacle.

England the Youngest of the Favourites

The Three Lions are heavily tipped to win the tournament

If experience is key to winning tournaments, then Gareth Southgate's men may be waiting a little longer to end England's excruciating trophy drought. With an average age of 26.1, the Three Lions have got the third-youngest squad at Euro 2024 behind the Czech Republic and Turkey.

Many, including some of the top pundits in the sport, had England as well as France and Portugal being the pre-tournament favourites. The French squad has an average age of 26.9, whilst the Portuguese are slightly older than that, with their average being 27.0 thanks to A Selecao having the two oldest players at the tournament, Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo. This puts these European giants in the middle of the pack and almost a whole year older than the English contingent.

Southgate's side do know what it takes to make a major final, having done so three years ago. Whilst many of that core group are still heavily involved, the maturity of players like Marc Guehi and Anthony Gordon could come into question the further England are able to progress.

Italy's Drastic Change

The reigning champions are without many key players from Euro 2020

The Italians were able to get off to a winning start at Euro 2024 with a 2-1 victory over Albania. Despite conceding the fastest goal in tournament history, Luciano Spalletti's men recovered well to seal their first three points.

What is intriguing about this squad, though, is how different it looks to the collective that brought the trophy back to Rome three years ago. Gone are the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Marco Veratti, who were already veterans back in the summer of 2021. This has given younger talent like Alessandro Bastoni and Davide Frattesi more responsibility. There is also a new man leading the line in former West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca, who is only 25-years-old. This has brought the average age down from 27.7 to 26.5.

Given that the Azzuri failed to qualify for the last World Cup, change was inevitable. What fans are seeing now is the result of said alterations and a glimpse into the future of Italian football.

Spain's Best Squad Since 2012

La Roja have a well-balanced unit and started brightly against Croatia

Luis De La Fuente may be overseeing the most exciting period of Spanish football since the period of dominance the country had between 2008-2012. Back-to-back European champions in this period, Spain have been unable to replicate the level of talent ever since. However, their Euro 2024 provides an exciting mix of fearless youngsters and experienced heads in the right areas.

Rodri is perhaps the only player in this team who could challenge those who were winning trophies for their nation a decade ago, but his level-headedness and maturity in big games gives freedom to players like Nico Williams and the youngest player in European Championship history, Lamine Yamal.

This unique blend means that although Spain may not be the favourites on paper, they have a squad that is balanced enough to utilise their strengths to the fullest.