Highlights Super Bowl 58 in Vegas is set to have some of the most expensive ticket prices in history.

The average price of Super Bowl tickets has been increasing over the years, though last year's saw a slight dip down to $8,907.

The COVID-reduced capacity at Super Bowl 55 led to record ticket prices that averaged out at $11,840.

Whether you’re a fan loving the current Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, a San Francisco 49ers supporter going back to the Super Bowl glory of Montana and Rice, or a fan wanting a wild trip to Vegas, Super Bowl 58 is on track to sport either the most or second-most expensive ticket prices in the history of the greatest American sporting event.

A ticket to the Super Bowl in gleaming new Allegiant Stadium in Sin City will run you at least $7,000 a person for the least expensive seats in the building as of February 5, six days out from the big show. The average ticket price is $9,075 for over 2,000 tickets available on secondary resale site TickPick.

That mark is actually down quite significantly from a resale average of a little more than $12,000 just a few days after the Super Bowl matchup was set a couple of weeks on Conference Championship Sunday. Once the final numbers are in, this year’s Super Bowl ticket prices are likely to challenge Super Bowl 56's record average of $11,840.

Here's how much Super Bowl tickets have cost over the past few years.

Average Super Bowl Ticket Prices Since 2018 Super Bowl Avg. Ticket Price Matchup Stadium Super Bowl 52 $5,682 Eagles over Patriots U.S Bank Stadium Super Bowl 53 $5,329 Patriots over Rams Mercedes-Benz Stadium Super Bowl 54 $6,569 Chiefs over 49ers Hard Rock Stadium Super Bowl 55 $11,840 Buccaneers over Chiefs Raymond James Stadium Super Bowl 56 $10,322 Rams over Bengals SoFi Stadium Super Bowl 57 $8,907 Chiefs over Eagles State Farm Stadium Super Bowl 58 $12,082 ? Allegiant Stadium

*Per SeatGeek

7 Super Bowl 52 (2018): Eagles over Patriots - U.S. Bank Stadium

Minnesota’s 2nd Super Bowl nearly sets ticket record

The second Super Bowl played in Minneapolis, in the two-year-old U.S. Bank Stadium, was the second-most expensive Super Bowl ticket on average to that point. The resale market averaged $5,682 per ticket with a minimum ticket price at $3,100. The face value of tickets began at $950.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 for the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title and first NFL championship since 1960. Understandably, the fervor of Philly sports fans was the main factor driving up the demand for tickets. Ticket prices rose 63% from the previous year’s Super Bowl, which featured New England vs. Atlanta in Houston.

6 Super Bowl 53 (2019): Patriots over Rams - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta’s new palace hosts lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever

In New England’s ninth Super Bowl appearance, and what would end up being the sixth and final Super Bowl championship of the Brady-Belichick era, the Patriots topped the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. Atlanta’s two-season-old Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the grand new replacement for the Georgia Dome, which itself hosted two Super Bowls, hosted the festivities.

Patriots fans were the busiest of the two fan bases, according to CBSSports and Stubhub. Massachusetts residents bought 18% of tickets on Stubhub leading up to the game. Californians made up 12% of sales and Georgians made up 10%. The average price came out at $5,329 and the minimum to get in the stadium was $3,650.

5 Super Bowl 54 (2020): Chiefs over 49ers - Hard Rock Stadium

Chiefs begin new dynasty in familiar Super Bowl city

The first Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl, and the first of four K.C. Super Bowl trips in five seasons, was the 11th Super Bowl hosted in Miami. Five Super Bowls were played in the Orange Bowl, but February 2020 saw the sixth Super Bowl in what was long known as Joe Robbie, now Hard Rock Stadium.

Hard Rock Stadium, with a capacity of 62,417, is the smallest stadium to host a Super Bowl. Because of that, Super Bowl 54 had the smallest attendance in Super Bowl history other than Super Bowl 1 and Super Bowl 55, the latter which had restricted attendance due to COVID,

That scarcity, combined with the Chiefs playing for their first title since 1969, took ticket prices to their highest levels to date, with an average resale price of $6,569. The minimum get-in-the-door price was $3,561.

The wait and expense was worth it for Chiefs fans, as Kansas City and a young Patrick Mahomes beat San Francisco 31-20.

4 Super Bowl 55 (2021): Buccaneers over Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium

The ultimate example of supply and demand

Tampa, Florida hosted its fifth Super Bowl and the third at Raymond James Stadium in 2021. Thanks to Tom Brady, in his NFL-record 10th Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to reach a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Unfortunately, COVID venue capacity restrictions limited total capacity to 24,835, and the NFL gave about 7,500 tickets away for free to healthcare workers. The average resale ticket price came out to a whopping $11,840 as Brady won his seventh ring and first with the Bucs as they dominated Mahomes and company in a 31-9 victory.

3 Super Bowl 56 (2022): Rams over Bengals - SoFi Stadium

The Super Bowl—and the Ring—return to L.A.

L.A.’s SoFi Stadium, in its second year of existence, hosted the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles since 1993 at the Rose Bowl. And, for the second straight year, a home team made, and won, the Super Bowl in its home stadium. The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 for the Rams’ first championship since 1999 and the franchise’s first in L.A. since 1951.

The Super Bowl was back to full capacity in 2022. With a Southern California team in the big game, the average ticket price soared to $10,322—by far the highest resale ticket average for a full-stadium Super Bowl until, perhaps, this Sunday night.

2 Super Bowl 57 (2023): Chiefs over Eagles - State Farm Stadium

Chiefs, Eagles play third-highest scoring Super Bowl ever in Arizona

Kansas City and Mahomes made their third Super Bowl—and won their second title—in four years with one of the best second-half comebacks in Super Bowl history, resulting in a 38-35 victory over Philadelphia in Glendale’s State Farm Stadium.

It was the third Super Bowl in Glendale in a 15-year span. The average resale ticket price dipped some from L.A., but at an average of $8,907, it was well higher than any pre-2020 Super Bowl.

The minimum get-in-the-door ticket ran $2,880, and Super Bowl 57 was the most-watched TV program in U.S. history. Viewership peaked at 118.7 million during Rihanna’s halftime show.

1 Super Bowl 58 (2024): Chiefs vs. 49ers - Allegiant Stadium

K.C., S.F. break Super Bowl ground in Vegas

Tickets for the first Super Bowl, marketed at the time as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, were an average of $12. There were about 45,000 empty seats in the Coliseum as Bart Starr’s and Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers—of the NFL—beat the AFL’s Chiefs, 35-10. The halftime show was the Grambling and Arizona marching bands.

Super Bowl 58 Ticket Prices Ticket Site Highest Ticket for Sale as of Feb. 6 Ticket Location in Allegiant Stadium Vividseats $60,063 Sect. 343, Row 11 TicketSmarter $51,566 Sect. C134, Row 26 Ticketmaster $58,200 Sect. C134, Row 11 TickPick $57,999 Sect. C133, Row 10 StubHub $76,545 Sect. C112, Row 24 SeatGeek $69,905 Sect. 343, Row 11

This year’s Super Bowl—featuring the NFC’s 49ers and the AFC’s Chiefs—is expected to be at or close to record ticket prices with the average hovering around $12,000 thanks to the excitement and allure of Las Vegas together with the championship game itself.