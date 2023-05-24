Manchester United owner Avram Glazer has come under fire for charting a flight worth £250,000 to the Women’s FA Cup Final.

On Sunday 14 May, Chelsea brought their tally of Women’s FA Cup wins to five as they beat Marc Skinner’s side 1-0 at Wembley Stadium.

Sam Kerr successfully made it onto the scoresheet in the 68th minute, stopping United from claiming their first bit of silverware since their 2018 reformation.

The match also drew a record attendance of 77,390 — breaking the world record for a women’s domestic cup match and the record for an English women’s club game.

Manchester United Women lost the Women's FA Cup final while Glazer looked on. Credit: Reuters

Avram Glazer attends Women's FA Cup Final

One man in attendance was 62-year-old American businessman, Glazer.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Glazers, they are the family that owns the majority take in United and are responsible for the women’s team being abolished in 2005.

At the time of the scrapping, a spokesperson said that a women’s football team “was not part of their core business” plan.

However, due to external pressures, the women’s team was reluctantly reformed 13 years later and has since impressed domestically.

The Wembley final obviously caught the attention of Glazer, who reportedly chartered a private jet from Tampa, Florida to London.

Avram Glazer reportedly chartered a flight worth £250,000 to watch the game. Credit: Reuters

As per The Athletic, the American expensed the £250,000 flight to the football club, as well as charging them for his food and accommodation.

To put that price in perspective, the reported average annual earnings of a Women’s Super League player is £47,000.

According to The Telegraph, the majority of United players are averaging a slightly higher salary and are taking home an average of £70,000 per year.

So, Glazer’s recent exuberant travel expense equates to roughly 3.57 United players’ regular salaries, and 5.3 times the average WSL player's pay.

To add more injury to insult, this year Chelsea took home £100,000 in prize money for winning the FA Cup — less than half of the private chartered flight.

It’s also worth mentioning that neither team were granted any of the gate receipts from the sold-out final at Wembley.

Neither Chelsea nor United took home gate receipts from the sold-out match. Credit: Reuters.

Avram Glazer ruffles Manchester United fans' feathers

Of course, the recent reveal of Glazer’s flight and has ruffled many women’s football fans’ feathers.

One disgruntled Twitter user wrote: “Avram Glazer spending £250k of the clubs money, to fly privately to the Women’s FA Cup Final when the Glazers were the ones who destructed the women's team when they purchased the club.

“That £250k could’ve been spent on investment into players/transfers.”

Another said: “Glazers are bad for our club and bad for the environment.”

A third wrote: “This tells me they are making the most of the lavish lifestyle from the pockets of the club. The same pockets that will soon be empty and unable to be replaced under a joint ownership. Getting their money’s worth?”