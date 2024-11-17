Crystal Palace have endured a tough start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, amassing just a single win from 11 games to climb only as far as 18th in the table. It's a significant fall from grace from a side coached by Oliver Glasner that ended the previous season on scintillating form, with seven wins from a possible eight. Questions are being asked of the Austrian custodian, who has struggled to navigate the ship in this rocky period, and there is a sense that he must turn things around sooner rather than later to avoid an otherwise inevitable sack.

However, it's not all been down to the managerial decisions that have resulted in Palace's poor form as of late - a number of individuals have failed to meet expectations - namely the new summer signing, Daichi Kamada, who saw red for an atrocious challenge in the Eagles' most recent clash with Fulham. If Glasner were to be dismissed, the 28-year-old should soon follow as well.

Kamada Underwhelming for Crystal Palace

The Japan international has failed to justify his place in the team

After signing on a free transfer from Lazio last summer, many thought the midfielder could potentially find his way among the best value deals of the window, particularly given his prior experience with Eintracht Frankfurt. Kamada recorded an impressive 16 goals and 6 assists in all competitions for the German outfit during the 2022/23 season, before taking his talents to Italy.

He struggled in the Serie A, only mustering four goal contributions in 38 outings, but a switch to the Premier League posed an opportunity for him to revitalize his career again. However, 11 league games have passed and Kamada is still yet to register a single goal or assist, and his recent suspension topped off a dismal start to his stint in south London.

Daichi Kamada's 2024/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 11 Minutes played 620 Goals/Assists 0/0 Shots per 90 1.16 Key passes per 90 1.74 Pass completion 79.2%

Many of Palace's woes have arisen from shortcomings in attack - only Southampton have scored fewer goals than the Eagles' eight so far this season. Furthermore, the club ranks 15th for expected goals in the division as well, indicating poor chance creation, an aspect which Kamada's signing was expected to improve.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Daichi Kamada is the highest-earning player at Crystal Palace, raking in an annual salary of £5,460,000 (£105,000 per week).

Ultimately, Kamada's league contributions have fallen far too short of expectations, and particularly given his status as one of the highest earners at the club, his performances must improve, as he may otherwise prove to be more of a detriment to the club.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 17/11/2024