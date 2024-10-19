Bournemouth handed 10-man Arsenal their first defeat of the 2024-25 Premier League season in a stunning 2-0 victory thanks to second-half goals from Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert.

Despite picking up all three points, Bournemouth's win will be overshadowed by that of Arsenal's performance, with William Saliba seeing red on the half-hour mark after a controversial VAR intervention deemed that the Frenchman had denied Evanilson of a clear goalscoring opportunity after he latched onto a 'woeful' pass from Leandro Trossard.

After Christie opened the scoring with an emphatic strike which found the roof of the net, Gunners keeper David Raya would then make an error of his own, making contact with Evanilson, subsequently bringing him down in the box, which gave referee Rob Jones no choice but to signal a spot kick that was comfortably converted by Kluivert.

Kaya Kaynak of Football.London singled out Saliba, Trossard, and Raya as all having costly errors which were responsible for their defeat, which now sees Arsenal drop down to third in the league table behind Manchester City on goal difference.

While Saliba was punished with the red card after his challenge on the Cherries' number nine, and was given a rating of 4 by the journalist and labelled as acting in a 'panic' - something Sky Sports pundits Theo Walcott and Jamie Redknapp echoed - it was actually his Belgian teammate which forced him to make such a rash decision, with his pass back falling right into the path of Evanilson.

As such, Trossard was awarded a 5/10 rating by Kaynak in his player ratings for leaving his teammate 'exposed'.

For David Raya, he was also handed a 5/10 rating due to making a 'couple of decent saves', though there was no excuse for his role in giving away the penalty.

Perhaps the lone upside of their defeat is that, due to Premier League rules over red cards for denying goalscoring opportunities, Saliba will only serve a one-match ban as opposed to the three-match ban usually given for straight red offences.

However, that one match could yet become a costly miss, with Arsenal's next clash coming against title rivals, Liverpool, who could certainly make them pay.

At least they will have a balanced 11 v 11 affair, though.