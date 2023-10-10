Highlights A MUTV presenter had an awkward exchange with a young Manchester United fan who revealed he didn't like player Alejandro Garnacho.

The presenter handled the situation well and even received a hug from the supporter.

Despite not being a fan of Garnacho, Cameron now has his shirt, and the winger has a bright future at Old Trafford.

A funny but slightly awkward exchange involving a MUTV presenter and a young Manchester United fan has gone viral on social media.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brentford, presenter Zarah Connolly had a special surprise for the supporter - one of Alejandro Garnacho’s shirts. However, it turned out there was one big problem: the young lad revealed live on air that he wasn’t a fan of the 19-year-old winger.

Garnacho, arguably United’s most talented and exciting youngster, has won the hearts of most of the Old Trafford faithful over the past season-and-a-half - but clearly not all. The Argentina international, who signed a new long-term deal with the Red Devils in April, still has some work to do before he convinces certain members of the club’s fan base.

What happened?

Asked what he thought of Garnacho, the fan responded: “I don’t really like him.” Uh oh. The presenter, understandably a little taken aback, replied: “You don’t really like him? Ah, well this is going to be very interesting because we spoke to the team to let them know about you today.

“This is going to be quite funny, to be fair. The team all decided that they wanted to gift you a shirt and tell you how happy they are that you’re part of the Manchester United family. You’re going to really giggle at who’s on the back now… because this is what the team wanted to give to you today after we told them. You’ve got Garnacho’s shirt!”. Watch the clip below:

Huge props to Zarah because she handled the situation extremely well. A potential nightmare situation for any presenter, this clip highlights the challenges of working in live television.

What has the presenter said about the viral clip?

The MUTV presenter later revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the young fan, named Cameron, gave her a big hug afterwards. She wrote: “After this, he literally give me a big hug and said thank you! He’s a trooper. We found out before the game that Cameron just finished chemo two weeks ago and we wanted to give him a treat from his United family! My bad that we got a player he wasn’t a fan of.”

Now that he has his shirt, perhaps Cameron will soften his stance against Garnacho, who has scored one goal in nine appearances for United so far this season. The Madrid-born winger, who has been capped three times by Argentina, found the net five times in 34 matches last term and appears to have an extremely bright future ahead of him at the Theatre of Dreams.

Alejandro Garnacho's Manchester United stats Season Appearances Goals 2021-22 2 0 2022-23 34 5 2023-24 9 1

Ironically, it was only a couple of weeks ago that Man United boss Erik ten Hag declared ‘everyone likes Garnacho’. The Dutchman told reporters, per the club’s official website: "I think everyone likes him, the fans like him, the team like him, I like him, but also we have to demand him and we have to push him, because he can act on a very high level but he has to show it every day."

READ MORE: David Beckham’s response after Ferguson named the four world-class Man Utd players he managed