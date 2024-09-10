Liverpool and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk is being accused of ignoring teammate Joshua Zirkzee ahead of the Dutch's Nations League clash with Bosnia on Saturday night. Ronald Koeman's side have been surrounded by controversy during the current international break thanks to the manager's spat with former Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn.

With a clash against Germany set to commence on Tuesday, fans have started to notice the awkward exchange, or lack there of, between the veteran defender and the striker while waiting in the tunnel ahead of their 5-2 victory. It has led some to speculate whether the rivalry that exists between the two clubs they have played for has spilled over into the national team camp.

Van Dijk and Zirkzee's Awkward Tunnel Encounter

The pair appeared to ignore each other ahead of kick-off

In footage that has been circulating on social media, the Netherlands captain can be seen greeting and wishing teammates good luck ahead of the game against Bosnia. Recognisable faces include Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfires and Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. With Zirkzee next in line, it seems as though the 33-year-old opted to work straight past him to instead embrace midfielder Jerdy Schouten. He then turns around to interact with the mascots. Watch the footage below:

It is not known if there was any animosity between the two players, who linked up for the international break not long after Manchester United's humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool which has piled the pressure onto Erik ten Hag. It should be noted that images online show the two hugging during the game.

However, if the interaction was a signal of genuine tension, it certainly didn't affect Zirkzee in the slightest. The former Bayern Munich man was making his first full appearance for the national team, having previously only made cameos off the bench during Euro 2024. He managed to mark the occasion with his first ever international goal and also provided an assist as the the Oranje cruised to a comfortable victory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Netherlands' 5-2 win over Bosnia is the third time a Ronald Koeman Dutch side has scored five or more goals in a game.

Netherlands' Controversial International Break

Several incidents have plagued the Dutch side over the last week

Having managed a respectable semi-finals finish at Euro 2024, any expectations of a harmonious Netherlands camp were thrown completely out the window from the start of the international break. The exclusion of winger Bergwijn led manager Koeman to clarify that the player would never play for the national team so long as he was in charge after completing a move to Saudi Arabia. This did not extend to Memphis Depay however, who completed a switch to Brazilian side Corinthians less than 24 hours ago.

There was also a training ground bust up between Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber and former Manchester United loanee Wout Weghorst, leading to the latter storming off the pitch. Koeman has also had to jump to the aid of Matthijs de Ligt following criticism of his performance against Bosnia on Saturday.