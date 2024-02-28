Highlights Chelsea started poorly vs Leeds and gifted the opening goal due to a defensive error in their own penalty area.

Despite the setback, Nicolas Jackson quickly equalised for Chelsea with a precise finish to level the score.

Leeds were aiming to extend their unbeaten run and caused an upset by taking the lead early on in the match.

Chelsea were the makers of their own downfall as they got off to the worst possible start against Leeds United on Wednesday night.

The Blues were looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking extra-time defeat in the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool. With five changes to the starting line-up, the likes of Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill were all dropped down to the bench.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea's cup-tie with Leeds saw the first time Cole Palmer hadn't started a game in 2024.

Meanwhile, the visitors were looking to cause an upset in order to extend their 12-match unbeaten run. And it was the Yorkshire outfit who got off to the perfect start.

Chelsea gift Leeds opening goal

Pochettino's men responded quickly to equalise

The Championship side struck within the first ten minutes, but it all stemmed for a Chelsea goal kick. After Axel Disasi was caught on the ball in his own penalty area, 20-year-old Mateo Joseph pounced and fired the ball into the net ruthlessly.

By the quarter of an hour mark, Chelsea found themselves back on level terms as Nicolas Jackson found the far corner with a precise finish.

Ten miuntes before the end of the half, the turnarpund was complete with a goal that a prime Chelsea would've been proud of. Noni Madueke picked up the ball between the lines and burst forward and laid the ball off to teammate Raheem Sterling. The former Man City man cut the ball back to Mykhailo Mudryk who swept home beautifully for his first strike of the calendar year.

