Manchester United target Axel Disasi 'would love' to make the move to Old Trafford this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

After qualifying for the Champions League, Erik ten Hag will be looking to strengthen his squad over the next few months.

Manchester United transfer news - Axel Disasi

The MailOnline have recently reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Monaco defender Disasi.

The report adds that the French club are looking to receive around £44m to offload the 25-year-old.

Although, French outlet L'Equipe have claimed that a deal is further along than just interest, suggesting earlier in the month that United were closing in on completing the signing.

However, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that United are looking at Disasi, but links appear to be coming more from the players' side.

With central defenders potentially leaving the club in the summer, ten Hag could be in the market for a replacement.

As per talkSPORT, Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly will be allowed to leave Old Trafford, whilst Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe were released following the expiration of their contracts.

Whether Disasi would be open to joining United and becoming a squad player remains to be seen, as he could find it difficult to displace Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the starting 11.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Disasi?

Romano has suggested that Disasi would love to make the move to Old Trafford.

However, he's not a priority for ten Hag and his recruitment team at the moment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "So, Disasi, for example, is a player who remains in the list who would love to join United. From what I understand, he would be very happy about a United move. But, this is not a priority for the club as of now."

Would Disasi be a good signing for United?

The French defender, who has been described as a 'juggernaut' was a regular for Monaco in Ligue 1 during the 2022/2023 season, starting 37 games, as per FBref.

Disasi scored three goals and provided three assists throughout the campaign, with only goalkeeper Alexander Nubel playing more minutes.

The former Reims centre-back averaged 1.5 interceptions, 2.9 clearances, 2.6 aerial duels won, and 4.2 total duels won per game, according to Sofascore.

Disasi could be an excellent understudy to Martinez and Varane, but as mentioned, after playing so regularly at Monaco, he may not want to play a squad role in Manchester.