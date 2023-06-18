Manchester United are looking at Axel Disasi, but links appear to be coming more from the players' side, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Monaco defender could be on his way out in the summer transfer window, and United are taking a look at the centre-back.

Manchester United transfer news - Axel Disasi

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in signing Disasi, with Monaco looking for around £44m for their defender.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones previously claimed that although he's a different type of player, Disasi could be United's 'Patrice Evra mark two'.

Evra also joined United from Monaco, and was a similar age to Disasi when he arrived at Old Trafford.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Harry Maguire and Erik ten Hag will hold direct talks regarding his future during the summer transfer window, which could be the reason behind United's interest in Disasi.

At the age of 25, Disasi could back himself to become a regular at Old Trafford in the future, whereas Maguire could be past his peak.

Now, Sheth has confirmed that United are looking at the French defender.

What has Sheth said about Disasi?

Despite confirming United are keeping an eye on Disasi, Sheth has suggested that the player is pushing the move more than the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They're also looking at other players. You mention Axel Disasi, the Monaco player, French international. That appears to be more from his side of things, because we understand that he would welcome the move to Old Trafford, even though United are looking at him.

"I think it's going to depend predominantly on who United can get out of the club first."

Should a centre-back be a priority for United?

Probably not, no.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have developed a formidable partnership at the heart of the Red Devils' defence.

If Maguire leaves, then they may need to bring in a squad player in central defence, but it certainly shouldn't be a priority compared to other areas.

With Wout Weghorst returning to Burnley following his loan spell, signing a striker has to be the main target at Old Trafford.

A goalkeeper could also be high on the shortlist, with David De Gea yet to extend his current deal, whilst he's also received his fair share of critics this campaign, despite winning the golden glove award.