Chelsea defender Axel Disasi scores a comical own goal in Blues' FA Cup clash with Championship leaders Leicester City. The Frenchman enjoyed a comfortable first half against the Foxes before his horrific blunder at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino's side took the lead just 13 minutes into the first half thanks to a tap in from Marc Cucurella after impressive work from forward Nicolas Jackson.

Soon after, the west London outfit had the chance to double their lead after Raheem Sterling was fouled in the box as he was about to rifle the ball into the back of the net. The Englishman failed to convert the spot-kick - with his woeful penalty saved by Jakub Stolarczyk.

Sterling's first half didn't get any better after he missed a one-on-one, but was heavily involved in the club's second goal right on the stroke of half-time, assisting Cole Palmer for his 14th goal of the season. The Blues looked like they were in cruise control and were destined to reach the semi-finals of the historic competition before Disasi's huge error.

Just five minutes into the second half, the incident stemmed from a throw-in backwards to the defender who was brought in by Monaco last summer. The Blues' keeper, Robert Sanchez, had come miles off his line, and the Frenchman's attempted back pass under pressure beat the Spanish shot-stopper and went into the empty net.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Axel Disasi is the first Chelsea player to score an own goal in an FA Cup game since Michael Essien vs Tottenham in the 2007 quarter final.

The goal seemed to spark some real confidence in the Championship side. Enzo Maresca's men were on the front foot after their first goal, and things were about to get even better for them.

Just over 10 minutes into the final 45, the game was level. Stephy Mavididi cut onto his right foot just inside Chelsea's box and curled a screamer into the top corner.

Before the error, Disasi's £38m move to west London from Monaco proved to be a real bargain. The France international was targeted by many top clubs last summer due to his impressive form in Ligue 1. His strength, tackling ability, and composure has solidified the Blues' defence at times this season.

With Thiago Silva looking set to leave the club in the summer of 2024, Pochettino will be hoping that Disasi can feature in the heart of the club's defence for the foreseeable future.

Heading into the game, Pochettino's side were on a good run of form at home. The Blues were full of confidence off the back of their crucial win against Newcastle United.

Leicester started the game on the front foot, causing Chelsea's backline a few issues. Former Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks had one of their best chances early on before the Premier League side took the lead.

Jackson was far too quick for the Leicester backline, breezing past Jannik Vestergaard, and passing the ball across goal for Cucurella to tap it in. Chelsea had chances to kill the game off - both times with Sterling, who missed a penalty and a clear-cut chance.

On the stroke of half-time, Sterling raced clear down the left hand side and fired a low cross for Palmer to bury his shot in at the near post.