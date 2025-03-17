An expert has cast their verdict on the potential extent of Ayden Heaven’s injury after the Manchester United youngster was stretchered off against Leicester City on Sunday evening. The 18-year-old, who was making his first Premier League start, produced an excellent performance during the first half.

However, Heaven was involved in a tangle with Leicester forward Patson Daka early in the second half and, following a lengthy delay, was forced off on a stretcher. Leicester and Man Utd fans applauded in unison as the teenager was carried off to the dressing room for further treatment.

Due to the potential severity of Heaven’s injury, the match director chose not to show replays of the incident. The initial footage was enough to indicate this was a serious one.

United boss said Heaven 'couldn't speak'

United boss Ruben Amorim - whose side secured a deserved 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes - then delivered a worrying update during his post-match press conference. The Portuguese coach revealed that Heaven was unable to speak while being treated.

"We will see next week," Amorim, who spoke with United’s head of medical services Gary O’Driscoll, was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"It’s hard to understand because even when he’s on the ground, he can’t speak, he doesn’t know how to explain what he’s feeling because he’s so young. It’s hard to understand what he’s feeling."

Injury Expert Casts Verdict on Heaven's Injury

Defender could miss up to 10 weeks in worst-case scenario

While United fans wait for confirmation on the severity of Heaven’s injury, @physioscout has provided an update via X (Twitter) after reviewing the footage. It’s predicted that, in the best case scenario, the teenager will only be sidelined for a week or two. But in the worst case scenario, the impressive teenager could be ruled out for up to 10 weeks.

“Ayden Heaven had to come off early in the second-half for Manchester United with a lower leg injury,” @physioscout tweeted. “Very limited replays, as the match director chose not to show any extra footage. A little bit difficult to give a full breakdown.

“But from the live match, it looks like the left ankle gets trapped underneath Daka's challenge. Usually, a less worrying mechanism, with a lateral ankle sprain being the most likely result. However, a lower leg fracture will also need to be cleared by X-Rays.

“Potential Recovery Time (Lateral Ankle Sprain):

Grade 1: 1-2 weeks

Grade 2: 3-4 weeks

Grade 3: 4-6 weeks

If lower leg fracture: 6-10 weeks

“Hoping for the best possible outcome here, as he was stretchered off.”

United fans will be desperately hoping that Heaven only suffered an ankle sprain and nothing more sinister. The former Arsenal starlet has looked wise beyond his years during his maiden appearances for the Red Devils and appears to have an incredibly bright future ahead of him.

Heaven wasn't taken to hospital but was seen leaving the King Power Stadium with his right foot in a protective boot. "Just saw Ayden Heaven walk out of the stadium in Leicester," journalist Andy Mitten tweeted. "Foot in a brace but walking."