Manchester United starlet Ayden Heaven has relayed a message to Red Devils fans after he was stretchered off with an injury against Leicester City on Sunday - stating that he is 'recovering fast' as more sideline woes continue to plague Ruben Amorim's season.

Heaven made his way into the first-team at United for the home Premier League clash against former club Arsenal just over a week ago, appearing in the second half against the Gunners - and with starts against Real Sociedad and Leicester, he looked to be a top young talent to keep his eye on for the remainder of the campaign. But just 51 minutes into the clash in the East Midlands, he was taken off, only adding to Amorim's list of injured players as United continue to battle for a top-half space in the Premier League.

However, the youngster has alleviated any fears with a message posted on his Instagram story, which thanked fans for their support, with Heaven further relaying that he is 'doing well' amid the injury on Sunday. He posted:

"Thank you guys for all the [sic] surport! I have read all your messages, and I'm doing really well and recovering fast", followed by a love heart emoji.

Heaven was a late January window signing from Arsenal, having featured in just 10 minutes' worth of action for the Gunners' first-team in their 3-0 win over Preston North End in the League Cup earlier this season - but he opted to join United in February, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford.

Injuries, and a change in United's backline - from two centre-backs under Erik ten Hag to three under Amorim - have forced their youngsters to feature more. Heaven's credentials for England's youth teams, Arsenal's UEFA Youth League side this campaign, and the Gunners' Premier League 2 outfit have stood him in good stead going forward.

He impressed massively against Sociedad in midweek as United ran out 4-1 winners, and although he couldn't quite keep Arsenal out on his debut, Heaven started and impressed against Leicester.

A 'positive' factor was that he didn't end up going to hospital and left in a protective boot, which means the injury doesn't seem long-term - and if he can return before the end of the campaign, a proper pre-season under Amorim could do him wonders for next year.