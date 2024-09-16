Five-time Premier League winner Aymeric Laporte has disclosed that, during his tenure at Manchester City, the club’s executives assured the players that there was no cause for concern about the 'trial of the century.' The legal battle, which began on Monday, involves the reigning champions facing 115 charges related to alleged financial breaches from 2009 to 2018 in an independent hearing at an undisclosed location.

During that time, the club secured the Premier League title three times. The charges pertain to financial details concerning revenue, manager and player salaries, UEFA regulations, profitability and sustainability, as well as cooperation with Premier League investigations.

The trial may last months, with a verdict expected in early 2025. If found guilty, City could face point deductions or even expulsion from the Premier League. But while Everton and Nottingham Forest both had points deducted for breaching the league’s financial regulations last term, it has since been revealed by former City star Laporte, via the Daily Mail, that the club's bosses have reassured their players that everything is under control.

What Laporte Said About The Reassurances

The Etihad executives have maintained that City has not violated any rules

Laporte, fresh off his triumph with Spain at Euro 2024, now graces the fields of Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. Amid the quieter backdrop of his current setting, he stands as one of the rare voices from the illustrious 2022-23 treble-winning squad who can speak openly about the upcoming trial poised to send ripples through the world of football, no matter the outcome.

"When I was there and the news broke, the sporting director (Txiki Begiristain) and the CEO (Ferran Soriano) came and told all the players and staff that we can all be very calm because not one rule has been broken by Man City," the defender told Mail Sport.

"They told us everything was fine so that’s why we all think City will be fine. I don’t think there will be any issues. "Like Pep Guardiola always says, if something wrong has been done, they will have to pay for it."

More Details About The Hearing

A verdict is expected early next year

In February 2023, City were hit with charges following a meticulous four-year investigation, setting the stage for a trial that could potentially reverberate through the very core of the sport. The club's remarkable journey under Guardiola has seen them claim eight league titles since 2012, including an extraordinary six of the last seven, marking an era of unparalleled supremacy.

As anticipation mounts, the eagerly awaited hearing is set to take place over a span of ten weeks, with the final judgment anticipated early next year. If found guilty, the 2023 Champions League winners could face various punishments. Touted options range from relegation to hefty fines, while they could also be slapped with as much as a 30 point deduction.

During this time of uncertainty, which sees City's domestic sweep of the trophies now in jeopardy of being lost in time, Guardiola and his side have developed a victim, them-versus-everyone mentality. In a recent interview, the Man City boss said: