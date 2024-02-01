Highlights Laporte's wondergoal from his own half leaves Messi stunned as Al-Nassr take a commanding three-goal lead against Inter Miami.

Messi and Ronaldo ruled out of the tie, with Messi named on the bench due to discomfort, leading to Miami's collapse under pressure.

Laporte's stunning goal elicits shocked reactions from Messi and Ronaldo watching from the sidelines.

Aymeric Laporte scored a wonder goal from inside his own half to leave Lionel Messi stunned as Al-Nassr stormed into a three goal lead against Inter Miami. The former Manchester City chipped the keeper from a free kick which caused the entire stadium to erupt.

The two sides faced off in what was billed as 'The Last Dance' between Messi and his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo. However, both men were ruled out of the tie before kick off through injury, with Messi named on the bench and reportedly unlikely to feature after feeling 'discomfort' prior to the friendly.

With the Argentine named on the bench, Miami crumbled under the pressure of the Saudi side, who wasted little time in taking the lead. Otavio needed just three minutes to open the scoring, before Anderson Talisca added a second with a composed finish in the tenth minute of the game.

Ronaldo and Messi in shock over Laporte goal

Reactions emerge online

Just two minutes later, Al-Nassr had their third - and Laporte's goal was the pick of the bunch. Spotting Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender out of the penalty area, the Spaniard sent an effort towards goal from inside his own half.

The back-pedalling shot-stopper was powerless to prevent the ball from nestling in the back of the net, with the stadium erupting in shock. According to X user The xG Philosophy, the effort had an expected goals stat of just 0.01. Yet Laporte made it all seem effortless.

The reactions of both Messi and Ronaldo, who were watching from the sidelines, were captured by the cameras inside the ground. Ronaldo turned around to state his surprise to someone sitting behind him, with another video showing him leaping out of his chair in surprise. Messi, however, could simply only look on in disappointment over the capitulation he was witnessing, unable to play any part due to his injury.

Inter Miami's struggles continue

Messi's side have not won a pre-season game

Miami could yet fight their way back into the game in the second half, but the first 45 minutes of the game only adds to Messi and Co.'s woes. The MLS outfit have been woeful on the road in their pre-season matches, despite Luis Suarez joining Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at the club.

They have failed to win any of their previous three matches, despite all four of the ex-Barcelona quartet playing in each game. Another loss would add to what has been a disappointing run so far, with Miami's last victory coming back in September 2023 against Toronto.