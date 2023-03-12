Manchester City buying RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol would ‘definitely raise doubts’ over Aymeric Laporte’s future, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The reigning Premier League champions have been linked with a move for Gvardiol in recent weeks, and his potential arrival could mean Pep Guardiola is looking to offload one of the centre-back’s already at his disposal.

Manchester City news – Laporte

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Gvardiol is one of the most in-demand players around Europe at this moment in time.

Romano also states that City ‘want’ the Croatia international as Guardiola is a ‘big fan’ of his, although fellow Premier League side Liverpool are also listed among his potential suitors.

Meanwhile, 90min have claimed that Barcelona are interested in prising Laporte away from the Etihad Stadium as he seeks a fresh challenge ahead of next season.

City could see Gvardiol as Laporte’s ideal heir, therefore, but the towering centre-back’s £97 million release clause means he is not going to come cheaply.

What has O’Rourke said about Laporte?

In an interview with GMS, O’Rourke said: “I think if they got Gvardiol in it would definitely raise doubts over Laporte’s future. Obviously, he's been in and out of the team this season.

“The way that Pep Guardiola does rotate his side, he’s got Akanji who's came in the summer, and he's probably been the one centre-back who's held down a spot in the starting XI this season.

“Ruben Dias is back from injury, and he's back in the starting lineup, so Laporte finds himself on the sidelines.

“There is talk that the player is interested in a move back to Spain as well, potentially to Barcelona, but whether they could afford him is another matter due to their financial issues.

“But Gvardiol is one of the best young defenders in world football right now, which he proved for Croatia and also for RB Leipzig, so it's no surprise to see that Manchester City are among the clubs chasing his signature.”

How has Laporte been playing?

Laporte, who earns £120,000-per-week, has established himself as one of the Premier League’s leading defenders since arriving from Athletic Bilbao back in January 2018.

The 28-year-old has claimed four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four League Cups throughout his time with City, but he’s fallen down Guardiola’s pecking order in the current campaign.

Due to injury issues and the impressive form of Nathan Ake, Laporte has started just six top-flight fixtures to date, highlighting why he may way to move away.