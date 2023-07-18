The rivalry between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost remains one of the most riveting and intense in the history of F1.

These two giants of the sport engaged in a battle of talent and will that encompassed personal ambition, contrasting racing styles, and profound cultural differences, creating an enduring narrative that defined an era of the championship.

Here, we're taking a look at the two men at the heart of the rivalry, where they came from and what caused one of F1's most engrossing and enduring battles out on track in the late 80s and early 90s...

Who was Ayrton Senna?

Ayrton Senna, born in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 21, 1960, was not just a remarkable Formula 1 driver, but also a charismatic personality and a symbol of determination, self-belief, and sacrifice in the world of motorsport. His unparalleled talent and passion for racing have left an unforgettable mark on the history of F1.

Senna started his motorsport career in karting, moved up to open-wheel racing in Europe, and made his Formula 1 debut with Toleman in 1984.

His career swiftly escalated, and he joined McLaren in 1988 where he formed one of the most celebrated rivalries in sports history with teammate Alain Prost. It was in these years that Senna won three World Championships (1988, 1990, and 1991) demonstrating extraordinary skill, especially in wet conditions and high-pressure situations.

More than his triumphs, it was Senna's driving style and persona that distinguished him. He was aggressive and fearless, and pushed the limits of what was thought possible in a racing car, particularly his qualifying laps which were often breathtaking displays of skill and bravery.

Off the track, Senna was a compassionate man, deeply aware of his privileged position. He devoted time and money to improving conditions for the less fortunate in Brazil, often privately and without fanfare. The Instituto Ayrton Senna, established after his death, continues his legacy of philanthropy, aiming to provide Brazilian children with better education and opportunities.

Senna’s life was tragically cut short in a fatal crash at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994, but his legacy is assured. He is remembered not just as a racing driver, but as a larger-than-life figure who embodied intense focus, unparalleled skill, and deep humanity. Ayrton Senna's story continues to inspire millions around the world, affirming that a true champion's impact extends far beyond their chosen field.

Who was Alain Prost?

Alain Prost, often dubbed as "The Professor" for his intellectual approach to Formula 1 racing, is regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport. Born on February 24, 1955, in Lorette, France, Prost demonstrated from the start of his career a unique blend of skill, precision, and strategic acuity that would define his successful journey in F1.

Prost made his debut in Formula 1 in 1980 with McLaren. His meticulousness and consistency swiftly distinguished him from his peers, resulting in a move to the Renault team where he secured his first Grand Prix victories. After a tumultuous period with Renault, he returned to McLaren in 1984, where he would later form a legendary rivalry with his teammate Ayrton Senna.

This period marked the zenith of Prost's career, as he won three of his four World Championships (1985, 1986, 1989) with McLaren, adding a fourth title with Williams in 1993.

The Prost-Senna rivalry was the epitome of Prost's racing style. Whereas Senna was passionate and often reckless, Prost was methodical and tactical. He preferred to outthink his opponents rather than relying solely on speed and raw talent. His approach embodied a deep understanding of the sport's nuances, including car setup, race strategy, and tyre management.

Prost's contributions to the sport extended beyond his racing career. After retiring, he worked as a television commentator and then entered team management, purchasing the Ligier team and renaming it Prost Grand Prix. Despite facing financial troubles and eventually folding, the team left an impact on the sport's landscape, reflecting Prost's dedication to Formula 1.

Off the circuit, Prost is recognized for his humility and sportsmanship. Although his rivalry with Senna was intense, he showed immense respect for the Brazilian, illustrating the values of competition and camaraderie in sport.

Today, Alain Prost remains a significant figure in Formula 1, his career embodying a philosophy that emphasises the importance of strategy and intelligence in achieving sporting success.

Senna v Prost: The Background

In 1988, McLaren assembled what was arguably the most potent driver lineup in Formula 1 history, pairing the established star Alain Prost with the rising sensation Ayrton Senna. From the outset, the partnership was fraught with tension. Prost, a methodical and calculated driver, was often at odds with Senna's aggressive, all-or-nothing approach. Yet their mutual respect and shared drive to win provided a fascinating backdrop to their ensuing rivalry.

Imola 1989

The first significant flare-up in their rivalry occurred at the 1989 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola. Prost and Senna had a gentleman's agreement that whoever got to the first corner ahead would not be challenged by the other. Senna was ahead at the start, but the race was red-flagged due to a crash.

At the restart, Prost got the better start and led into the first corner. Senna then overtook Prost, causing a furore within the team and marking a turning point in their relationship.

Suzuka 1989

The controversy at Imola set the stage for a fierce competition throughout the season, culminating in a high-stakes showdown at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka. Prost and Senna, battling for the championship, collided at the final chicane. Prost retired on the spot, but Senna had his car push-started, rejoined the race, and went on to win. However, race stewards disqualified him, effectively handing the championship to Prost. This decision was controversial and soured relations even further.

Suzuka 1990

The following year, the rivalry reached its peak at the same circuit. This time, Senna was leading the championship. Prost, now driving for Ferrari, needed a victory to keep his title hopes alive. In pole position, Senna was displeased with having to start the race on the dirty side of the track.

He vowed that if Prost, starting second, outpaced him into the first corner, he wouldn't back down. True to his word, when Prost got ahead, Senna didn't yield, resulting in a spectacular crash that eliminated both drivers and secured the championship for Senna. This incident was arguably the most dramatic in their rivalry, illustrating the lengths both drivers would go to achieve victory.

Aftermath and Legacy

In the aftermath of these incidents, the Senna-Prost rivalry took on an even larger dimension. Their clashes weren't merely about wins and championships; they became a reflection of their starkly contrasting personalities and driving philosophies.

Senna was seen as a passionate and ruthless competitor, willing to push boundaries to win. His performances, particularly in qualifying and in wet conditions, were extraordinary, cementing his reputation as a supremely talented, almost mystical figure in the sport. His tragic death in 1994 at the San Marino Grand Prix, further solidified his status as a legendary figure.

Prost, on the other hand, was the 'Professor', an intellectual driver who relied on strategy and mental acuity to outwit his competitors. His success was built on consistency, meticulous preparation, and a deep understanding of the car and race tactics. After retiring, Prost transitioned into team management, further contributing to the sport's evolution.

Despite the animosity, both drivers acknowledged the role their rivalry played in shaping their careers. It pushed them to limits they might not have reached otherwise, enhancing their performance and providing gripping entertainment for fans.

In retrospect, the Senna-Prost rivalry stands as one of the most dramatic and consequential in all of sport. It transcended the confines of the racetrack, transforming into a narrative of ambition, risk, defiance, and ultimately, tragedy. Both Senna and Prost left an indelible mark on Formula 1, their shared story a compelling reminder of the heights of glory and the depths of contention that can coexist in F1.

The two men also showed the challenges that can be faced when the arguably best pair on the grid are in the same team, providing a headache on more than one occasion for McLaren.

Things started off harmoniously enough but Imola in 1989 lit the blue touch paper and in the races to come the rivalry reached new heights, leading to Suzuka 1989.

Indeed, in '90 Prost moved teams to Ferrari and the pair were once again in the fight for the championship, and again we saw an incident at Suzuka that decided the title.

We've seen sparks fly between team-mates before and since in F1, think Hamilton v Rosberg or Vettel v Webber, but perhaps no clash has been as high profile and enthralling as the battles between Senna and Prost in the late 80s.

It's a rivarly that transcends F1, and one that will always be mentioned in the conversation for the greatest battles in the history of the sport.