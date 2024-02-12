Highlights Deandre Ayton believes he is already a max player and has nothing to prove to critics, despite inconsistent performances across his career.

Ayton's comments were met with criticism from former NBA players, who argue there is always something to prove in the league.

Ayton's on-court production has regressed this season, but if he improves and becomes more consistent, he could earn a max contract in the future.

Much has been made of Deandre Ayton since he arrived into the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick back in 2018.

But now residing as the Portland Trail Blazers’ starting center, according to league insider Mark Medina, the 25-year-old believes that not only can he live up to the potential that he has shown in the past, though, not consistently, but that he is worthy of earning a maximum contract in the future.

The center believes he has ‘nothing to prove’ to critics

After months of speculation, the Phoenix Suns decided to move on from their starting center, Deandre Ayton, during last summer’s off-season, sending him to Portland when acting as the facilitator in the three-team deal that sent long-time Blazers’ star, Damian Lillard, to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Having since arrived in Oregon, though, his new team haven’t exactly been in playoff contention like his former team were, and instead, are seemingly more poised to win a high lottery pick, as a result of them currently sitting 14th in the Western Conference standings with a 15-37 record, the fifth-worst record in the entire Association.

However, despite the team’s overall struggles, something that was largely expected as the Blazers enter a rebuilding phase, with their core of rookie point-guard, Scoot Henderson, along with Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons and now Ayton, all being under the age of 25, the latter player believes he is worth of a max-level contract further down the line.

Portland Trail Blazers - Young Core Player Age Scoot Henderson 20 Shaedon Sharpe 20 Anfernee Simons 24 Deandre Ayton 25 Jabari Walker 21 Ashton Hagans 24

In a dispatch with Medina, the seven-footer stated that he felt he has “nothing to prove” in the league before going on to say that he was already a max player and would “continue to be a max player” in this league.

But, when these comments were publicized, they were met with strong criticism from three-time NBA champion, Danny Green, and former player, Chandler Parsons, who counter-argued Ayton’s comments and said that there was “always something to prove” when being a player in the NBA, with Parsons going as far to call the 25-year-old “soft and weak”.

Parsons also referred to a reported incident last month, whereby Ayton was ruled out of the Trail Blazers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets due to being ‘trapped’ in his home, amid the ice storm that affected Portland’s metro areas.

More recently, a damning report surfaced which suggested that Ayton’s time in Portland so far has been “defined by tardiness and tantrums”, which further went on to compare the former No. 1 overall pick with former Blazers player, Hassan Whiteside, where it was argued that his “statistics looked nice, but had little to no impact on the game”.

Medina spoke about how he felt that Ayton’s comments were a self-reflection of how he sees himself as a player, and argues that while he has the potential to be the player he thinks he is, he hasn’t necessarily always shown that on the court in recent years, and, as a result, may not get that max-contract in the future.

However, the journalist also recalls that the center has the backing of his head coach, Chauncey Billups, who believes that a large reason as to why he has got off to a slow start with his new team is as a result of the knee injury he sustained at the start of the season which saw him miss 11 games.

“I think his comments reflected his strong convictions of who he thinks of himself as a player. He has the potential to be a max-caliber player. I don't know if he's going to get a max contract in the future, because it takes two to tango, and it's results-oriented, but, he has the talent. I think the source of frustration is he hasn't always lived up to that potential. But, Chauncey Billups really defended DeAndre Ayton and said a lot of his integration processes got off to a slow start, because he was out for eleven games with his knee injury.”

Regression in production

Career-low 13.9 PPG, 55.4 FG% second-lowest mark in NBA career

Despite all of his talk of being a max-worthy player, Ayton has so far failed to prove it through his play, where he has seen his numbers regress tremendously this season, averaging a career-low 13.9 points per contest on 55.4 percent shooting, the second-lowest mark in his career.

Nevertheless, he is still ensuring he is averaging a double-double like he has done for five consecutive years, currently averaging 10.4 rebounds, along with a steal per game.

Deandre Ayton - Team Statistics Comparison Category Phoenix Suns (2018-23) Portland Trail Blazers (2023-Present) MIN 30.6 32.0 PPG 16.7 13.9 TRB 10.4 10.4 BLK 1.0 0.8 eFG% 59.9 55.4 TOV 1.7 1.8

But, when analyzing his on/off-court splits, the numbers initially suggest he is having a negative overall impact on the Trail Blazers.

While producing an offensive rating of 108.1, which ranks 74th among NBA centers, Ayton is also struggling defensively, where his 115.7 defensive rating, 71st in the league, leads to a negative net efficiency of minus-7.6, the fifth-worst mark among Blazers’ players to have played over 1000 minutes on the season, and 78th out of 100 players to assume the center position this season.

However, it must be noted that not a single player to have played more than 20 minutes this season for the Blazers has a positive net rating, with the team actually faring worse when Ayton is off the court, where they are outscored by 8.3 points per 100 possessions.

Ayton has also seen his usage percentage drop dramatically since arriving in Portland, where his 18.1 usage percentage is the second-lowest in his six-year career, and only the second time to dip below 20 percent, giving him a career-low 12.0 player impact estimate, a measure of his overall statistical contribution against the total statistics in games he has played in.

As such, it could be argued, specifically this season, that there is evidence against Ayton’s comments about being a max-level player, but if he were to regain his form from two seasons ago, in which he averaged 18.0 points per game on 63.4 percent field goal shooting, his career-best scoring output from an efficiency standpoint, along with 10.2 rebounds, and be more consistent in his production, then an argument could be made for him earning that max contract he feels he is worthy of being awarded.

But, he just hasn’t performed consistently enough, though he is still very early on in his career, and there is still a lot of time for things to change. So, perhaps he does need to prove himself, after all.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.