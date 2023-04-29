F1 is in Baku, Azerbaijan this weekend for round four of the world championship.

The Azeri capital is still one of the newer destinations on the F1 schedule but it has proven popular with fans with it regularly throwing up entertaining and dramatic races.

Indeed, in the relatively short period of time that it has been visited by F1, there have been several astonishing moments, from Lewis Hamilton being bumped into by Sebastian Vettel behind the Safety Car, to Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen crashing with one another when at Red Bull, to the Dutchman's tyre blowout that threw him out of the race and into the wall when he had been leading in 2021.

Indeed, as well as those incidents, there's been a multitude of lock-ups, crashes with the wall, and engine failures on the shores of the Caspian Sea, and the proof that it is one of the more incident-strewn races on the entire F1 calendar has now been laid bare for all to see.

Using data since 2010, Ice36 has compiled a list of which races have had the most crashes and Baku, of the current races on the calendar, ranks third - behind two other street races in Monaco and Singapore:

Grand Prix Crashes Total Races Races With Crash Crashes/Race Monaco 38 12 11 3.2 South Korea 12 4 4 3 Singapore 28 11 10 2.5 Azerbaijan 12 5 4 2.4 Australia 24 12 10 2 Brazil 18 10 7 1.8 Russia 14 8 6 1.75 Belgium 22 13 9 1.7 Emilia-Romagna 5 3 3 1.7 Canada 16 11 6 1.5 Japan 15 11 7 1.4 Britain 17 13 8 1.3 USA 12 10 6 1.2 Germany 9 8 4 1.1 Hungary 13 13 6 1

The race in Baku is very much about keeping your nose clean in the opening laps and then trying to make progress, using the incredibly long pit straight as a key method for lining up overtakes.

With the first Sprint weekend of the season taking place, though, there's even more jeopardy than usual here in Azerbaijan this weekend, and it's going to be interesting watching the drivers trying to navigate the remainder of the event.

Every session today and tomorrow matters, and with a busy run of races about to be embarked upon over the next few weeks, teams and drivers will be eager to kick off the schedule with a decent haul of points.