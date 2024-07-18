Highlights Bacary Sagna's all-time Premier League XI includes 5 Arsenal stars but a few rivals too.

A total of six players from Man United and Chelsea make the cut, including Eden Hazard.

Sagna snubbed Cesc Fabregas for Mesut Ozil in midfield and chose to include himself at right-back.

Bacary Sagna has named his all-time Premier League XI. While he understandably includes five Arsenal players, he also named a combined six Manchester United and Chelsea stars.

The French defender spent seven years playing for the Gunners, winning one FA Cup and wracking up 284 appearances. He would then move to Manchester City, lifting the League Cup in his 86-game career with the club.

Sagna, now 41, would finish his career with a brief spell with Italian side Benevento before heading to Montreal Impact and retiring in 2019. Speaking recently to Mail Sport, the former right-back named his all-time Premier League XI, picking some impressive icons.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Edwin van der Sar; Bacary Sagna, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Patrice Evra

During Sagna's time with Arsenal, Arsene Wenger's team were known for being a little suspect at the back, leaking too many goals which prevented the team from regularly challenging for titles. With that in mind, it's perhaps no surprise that his backline includes all rival players – apart from himself.

From Man United, legendary goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar makes the cut, while defensive stalwarts Rio Ferdinand and Patrice Evra are also included. Former Chelsea captain John Terry – perhaps the greatest defender in English top-flight history – makes the team as well. Sagna also snubs renounced right-backs such as Gary Neville, Kyle Walker and fellow former Gunner Lee Dixon to include himself at right-back.

Midfield

Patrick Vieira, Claude Makelele, Mesut Ozil and Eden Hazard

Picking a sort of 4-4-2 formation, for the midfield Sagna opted to get two Arsenal heroes and two Chelsea icons into the middle of the park. Legendary former captain Patrick Vieira is included and is joined by fellow French midfield great Claude Makelele. The pair won five Premier League titles between them.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Cesc Fabregas didn't make the team despite playing 114 times alongside Sagna during his time at the Emirates. Instead, Mesut Ozil – who shared the pitch 33 times with the Frenchman – is included. The German also made the cut for Santi Cazorla's dream 5-a-side team, showing just how highly regarded he is by his former teammates.

Eden Hazard is then squeezed into the midfield. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he performed to an astonishingly high level. Indeed, the now-retired winger won two league titles and was named Player of the Season in 2014/15 as he scored a total of 85 goals and claimed 54 assists in 245 league games.

Strikers

Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp

For as much as Wenger's defence were open to criticism during certain stages of his tenure, the attack always looked slick and free-flowing. With that in mind, it makes perfect sense that two former Arsenal men would get the nod up top in Sagna's all-time Premier League XI.

Thierry Henry is quite probably the best player to ever play in the country, so it's no surprise to see the Frenchman included. With 228 goals in 377 games, no player in Arsenal history has scored more goals than the icon forward – he also won two league titles and two FA Cups during his time in north London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Henry has more goals in London derbies (43) than any other player.

Bergkamp is also one of football's finest-ever players, his elegant style of play perfectly suited Wenger's aesthetically pleasing vision of the sport. Bagging 120 goals for the Gunners, the Dutchman won the Premier League on three occasions, while adding four FA Cup triumphs to his trophy cabinet.

Henry may have played with the likes of Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Zinedine Zidane in his career, but no player stood out to him more than his former strike partner. Indeed, he cited Bergkamp as his favourite and greatest-ever teammate, saying:

"Because of longevity, and because I saw him every day in training for seven years, Dennis Bergkamp. Because he was always doing what the game was asking him to do."

He added: "I admired how Dennis was always trying to respect the game. He could score, but he could also pass and wait for the right moment. ... He was always trying to respect the game when he could do other stuff."

With the amount of talent in this team, not to mention the major honours between them – with every player apart from Sagna and Ozil winning the league at least twice – this XI would be a real force to reckon with if it ever came together.

Stats via Transfermarkt.