Highlights Winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles is exceptionally challenging due to maintaining a winning roster, navigating injuries, and facing motivated opponents.

The Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers (twice), San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and New England Patriots are the only teams to achieve this feat.

The last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls was the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004, led by head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles is an exceptionally challenging feat in the NFL, reflecting the competitive nature of the league and the hurdles teams must overcome.

The difficulties lie in maintaining a winning roster, navigating injuries, and facing motivated opponents eager to dethrone the reigning champions. The offseason following a Super Bowl victory also brings challenges such as free agency, salary cap constraints, and roster changes, making it hard to preserve the winning formula.

The achievement is rare, underscoring the fierce competition and unpredictability of the league. The Green Bay Packers, led by the namesake of the title trophy, Vince Lombardi, were the first to accomplish this feat, winning the first two Super Bowls following the 1966 and 1967 seasons.

The New England Patriots were the last to do so, winning back-to-back Super Bowls following the 2003 and 2004 campaigns, thus winning three in a four-season stretch in the early years of Tom Brady's career.

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, of course, have a shot at joining this exclusive club when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on February 11.

With that in mind, let's have a look at every team to win back-to-back Super Bowl championships over the years.

1 Green Bay Packers, Super Bowls 1 & 2

The Packers kicked off the Super Bowl era with back-to-back titles

James Flores, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The Green Bay Packers' 1966 and 1967 NFL seasons were a remarkable display of dominance, with the team securing back-to-back Super Bowl victories under the iconic leadership of head coach Vince Lombardi.

In 1966, the Packers finished the regular season with an impressive 12-2 record, showcasing an exceptional blend of offensive prowess led by quarterback Bart Starr and a tenacious defense.

Super Bowl 1 was a historic showdown against the AFL champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers, led by Starr's stellar performance and Lombardi's strategic brilliance, earned a resounding 35-10 win, solidifying their status as the best team in football.

Packers Back-to-Back Super Bowl Wins NFL Season 1966 1967 Regular-Season Record 12-2 9-4-1 Super Bowl Result Def. Chiefs 35-10 Def. Raiders 33-14 Super Bowl MVP Bart Starr Bart Starr

The momentum carried into the 1967 season, where the Packers, despite a slightly less dominant regular season at 9-4-1, once again emerged victorious in the NFL Championship Game, defeating the Dallas Cowboys for the second straight season in the iconic "Ice Bowl," which remains the coldest game in NFL history.

Super Bowl 2 featured a convincing 33-14 win over the Oakland Raiders, with Starr earning his second consecutive Super Bowl MVP honor. The 1966 and 1967 Green Bay Packers' back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs remain a storied chapter in NFL history, highlighting a team that epitomized excellence and teamwork.

2 Miami Dolphins, Super Bowls 7 & 8

The Dolphins' back-to-back run included the only perfect season in NFL history

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins' 1972 and 1973 NFL seasons stand as a historic pinnacle in professional football, marked by their extraordinary back-to-back Super Bowl victories under the guidance of legendary head coach Don Shula.

Coming off a loss in Super Bowl 6, the Dolphins achieved an unprecedented perfect season in 1972, going 14-0 in the regular season and a perfect 3-0 in the postseason, a feat yet to be replicated in the NFL. The 2007 New England Patriots, of course, came close, going 16-0 in the regular season and winning a pair of playoff games before losing the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

The Dolphins were tested early when starting quarterback Bob Griese went down with an injury just five weeks into the season.

But backup Earl Morrall filled in beautifully, winning all nine of his regular-season starts and helping Miami to its first two postseason wins, only to watch Griese get the start in Super Bowl 7, where the Dolphins took a 14-7 victory over the team now known as the Washington Commanders, thus completing the only undefeated season in NFL history.

Dolphins Back-to-Back Super Bowl Wins NFL Season 1972 1973 Regular-Season Record 14-0 12-2 Super Bowl Result Def. Washington 14-7 Def. Vikings 24-7 Super Bowl MVP Jake Scott Larry Csonka

The following season, the Dolphins continued their dominance, finishing the regular season with a 12-2 record. In Super Bowl 8, they squared off against the Minnesota Vikings, securing a decisive 24-7 victory.

Running backs Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris played pivotal roles in both championship runs, as did the Dolphins' famed "No-Name Defense."

3 Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowls 9 & 10

The Steelers took control of the 1970s with a back-to-back run

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The 1974 and 1975 NFL seasons proved to be a transformative period for the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking the beginning of their dynasty under head coach Chuck Noll.

In 1974, the Steelers, led by the famed "Steel Curtain" defense and the emergence of quarterback Terry Bradshaw, secured a 10-3-1 regular-season record. Their postseason journey culminated in a dramatic Super Bowl 9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, where the defense showcased its dominance in a 16-6 triumph.

Steelers Back-to-Back Super Bowl Wins NFL Season 1974 1975 Regular-Season Record 10-3-1 12-2 Super Bowl Result Def. Vikings 16-6 Def. Cowboys 21-17 Super Bowl MVP Franco Harris Lynn Swann

Building on their success, the Steelers continued to roll during the 1975 campaign. With a stellar 12-2 regular-season record, they navigated through the playoffs to reach Super Bowl 10, where they faced the Dallas Cowboys and emerged victorious in a thrilling 21-17 contest.

Bradshaw's clutch performances, Lynn Swann's acrobatic catches, and the relentless defense featuring stars like Mean Joe Greene and Jack Lambert secured their second consecutive Super Bowl title.

The 1974 and 1975 Pittsburgh Steelers' back-to-back Super Bowl wins marked the genesis of a legendary franchise, setting the stage for further triumphs and solidifying their place among the NFL's all-time greats.

4 Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowls 13 & 14

Pittsburgh closed the decade with a second back-to-back run

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

After falling short of the Super Bowl following the 1976 and 1977 campaigns, the 1978 and 1979 seasons witnessed the Pittsburgh Steelers further solidify their dynasty status.

In 1978, the Steelers showcased their dominance with a 14-2 regular-season record, once again led by the "Steel Curtain" defense and Terry Bradshaw's exceptional play.

After outscoring their two opponents in the AFC Playoffs by a combined score of 67-15, their postseason journey culminated in a Super Bowl 13 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Once again a thrilling contest between the two iconic franchises, the Steelers emerged victorious with a 35-31 win, securing their third Super Bowl title.

Steelers Back-to-Back Super Bowl Wins NFL Season 1978 1979 Regular-Season Record 14-2 12-4 Super Bowl Result Def. Cowboys 35-31 Def. Rams 31-19 Super Bowl MVP Terry Bradshaw Terry Bradshaw

The Steelers continued their winning ways into the 1979 season. With a 12-4 regular-season record, they navigated through the playoffs to reach Super Bowl 14. Facing the Los Angeles Rams, the Steelers secured their fourth Super Bowl victory with a 31-19 triumph.

Terry Bradshaw's MVP performance, complemented by the defense and key contributions from players like Franco Harris and Lynn Swann, propelled the team to a fourth championship in six years. The Steelers remain the only franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles twice.

5 San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowls 23 & 24

The 49ers solidified their status as the team of the '80s with back-to-back Super Bowl wins to close out the decade

USA TODAY Sports

Already with two Super Bowl titles to their credit in the 1980s, the San Francisco 49ers closed out the decade in style as their 1988 and 1989 campaigns culminated in back-to-back Super Bowl victories for head coach Bill Walsh.

In 1988, quarterback Joe Montana orchestrated a solid campaign, leading the 49ers to a 10-6 regular-season record. The team's precision passing and defensive resilience paved the way to Super Bowl 23, where they faced the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a nail-biting clash, Montana engineered a 92-yard game-winning drive, connecting with John Taylor for a touchdown with just 34 seconds left to secure a 20-16 triumph.

San Francisco 49ers Back-to-Back Super Bowl Wins NFL Season 1988 1989 Regular-Season Record 10-6 14-2 Super Bowl Result Def. Bengals 20-16 Def. Broncos 55-10 Super Bowl MVP Jerry Rice Joe Montana

The 49ers entered the 1989 season with determination, and many believe this is the greatest team in NFL history. Montana continued his mastery and won the first of two consecutive NFL MVP trophies. And complemented by Jerry Rice's outstanding receiving numbers and the team's robust defense, San Francisco marched to a dominant 14-2 regular-season record.

In Super Bowl 24, the 49ers faced the Denver Broncos, who had only allowed 14.1 points per game during the regular season, the best mark of any team in the NFL.

But in a display of unmatched skill, San Francisco dominated the game, securing a resounding 55-10 victory, marking the largest margin of victory in Super Bowl history, a record that remains to this day.

The 1988 and 1989 San Francisco 49ers' back-to-back Super Bowl wins showcased a team at the pinnacle of its performance, leaving an indelible mark on the game and solidifying their place among the league's greatest dynasties.

6 Dallas Cowboys, Super Bowls 27 & 28

Each of the Cowboys' back-to-back Super Bowl wins came at the expense of the Bills

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The 1992 and 1993 NFL seasons marked a triumphant era for the Dallas Cowboys as they secured back-to-back Super Bowl victories under head coach Jimmy Johnson, which was remarkable as America's Team had gone 1-15 just a few years earlier.

In 1992, quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith, and wide receiver Michael Irvin powered the Cowboys to an impressive 13-3 regular-season record. This dominance carried into the postseason, culminating in a Super Bowl 27 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Cowboys showcased their prowess on both sides of the ball in a 52-17 triumph, with Aikman's pinpoint passing and the defense's stellar performance.

Dallas Cowboys Back-to-Back Super Bowl Wins NFL Season 1992 1993 Regular-Season Record 13-3 12-4 Super Bowl Result Def. Bills 52-17 Def. Bills 30-13 Super Bowl MVP Troy Aikman Emmitt Smith

The Cowboys continued their winning ways in the 1993 season. Aikman, Smith, and Irvin once again spearheaded the team to a formidable 12-4 regular-season record. They again faced the Bills in Super Bowl 28, and while they got a much tougher test, the Cowboys secured their second consecutive Super Bowl title with a 30-13 victory, as regular-season NFL MVP Emmitt Smith earned the Super Bowl MVP with 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The 1992 and 1993 Dallas Cowboys' back-to-back Super Bowl wins were the first two of three in a four-year stretch, as they also won Super Bowl 30 over the Pittsburgh Steelers with Barry Switzer on the sidelines.

7 Denver Broncos, Super Bowls 32 & 33

John Elway rode off into the sunset with back-to-back titles with the Broncos

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

After four previous losses in the Super Bowl, the Denver Broncos finally got over the hump in the late '90s as their 1997 and 1998 campaigns marked a historic time for the franchise, clinching back-to-back Super Bowl victories before Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway rode off into the sunset.

In 1997, the Broncos, led by Elway's stellar play and superstar running back Terrell Davis, finished the regular season with a strong 12-4 record. This set the stage for a memorable postseason run, culminating in a Super Bowl 32 victory against the defending champion Green Bay Packers.

In a hard-fought battle, the Broncos secured a 31-24 triumph, with Terrell Davis earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Denver Broncos Back-to-Back Super Bowl Wins NFL Season 1997 1998 Regular-Season Record 12-4 14-2 Super Bowl Result Def. Packers 31-24 Def. Falcons 34-19 Super Bowl MVP Terrell Davis John Elway

The success continued into the 1998 season, where the Broncos again displayed their dominance with a 14-2 regular-season record.

Elway's leadership, coupled with Terrell Davis' remarkable rushing performances en route to winning NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, propelled the team to Super Bowl 33. Facing the Atlanta Falcons, the Broncos secured their second consecutive Super Bowl title with a convincing 34-19 victory.

Elway's Super Bowl MVP performance and the Broncos' back-to-back championships cemented his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

8 New England Patriots, Super Bowls 38 & 39

The Patriots are the last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls

USA TODAY Sports

The 2003 and 2004 NFL seasons marked an extraordinary chapter in the New England Patriots' storied history, as they clinched back-to-back Super Bowl victories under the leadership of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

After missing the postseason in 2002 following their Super Bowl 36 victory, the Patriots displayed resilience and strategic brilliance in 2003, finishing the regular season with a 14-2 record.

The team's remarkable postseason journey culminated in a Super Bowl 38 victory over the Carolina Panthers. In a thrilling showdown, the Patriots secured a 32-29 win with Adam Vinatieri's game-winning field goal.

New England Patriots Back-to-Back Super Bowl Wins NFL Season 2003 2004 Regular-Season Record 14-2 14-2 Super Bowl Result Def. Panthers 32-29 Def. Eagles 24-21 Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady Deion Branch

The Patriots continued their dominance into the 2004 season with a second straight 14-2 regular-season record. In a hard-fought battle with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 39, the Patriots came out on top once again with a 24-21 win.

Tom Brady's stellar performances, coupled with a dynamic defense, cemented their back-to-back Super Bowl championships.

The 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots' consecutive Super Bowl wins showcased a dynasty in the making, defining an era of sustained success and teamwork that would continue to characterize the franchise for years to come.

As mentioned, these Patriots were the last team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Can the Kansas City Chiefs join this exclusive club? We'll find out soon enough.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.