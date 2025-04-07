Football is an ever-changing game, that has continually evolved over the years, both on and off the pitch. Be it small or big, the changes made by the big decision-makers has a massive impact all the way from the very highest echelons of professional football, to the grassroots levels down below.

On the 5th of April 2025, the Premier League bore witness to one of the most bizarre moments in its recent history, when Ipswich Town goalkeeper Alex Palmer had to scramble back towards his own goal and claw the ball off the line, after seeing a pass from teammate Dara O'Shea squirm under his foot. The result? An indirect free-kick on the six-yard box, and fans left watching on as the entire Ipswich team stood on the goal-line to deny Wolves from scoring.

That moment only served to remind viewers of the back-pass rule, which has become so much part of the norm that it is easy to forget that there existed a time when it wasn't in use, and the beautiful game could be drawn into an ugly spectacle. Below is everything you need to know about the back-pass rule, how and why it came about, and what people have said about it since the change in the law.

What is the Backpass Rule

The backpass rule is outlined under Law 12, Section 2 in IFAB's Laws of the Game, detailing the various scenarios in which an indirect free-kick would be given for breaching it. These include (having been directly transcribed from the guide):

initiating a deliberate trick for the ball to be passed (including from a free kick or goal kick) to the goalkeeper with the head, chest, knee etc. to circumvent the Law, whether or not the goalkeeper touches the ball with the hands; the goalkeeper is penalised if responsible for initiating the deliberate trick

touches the ball with the hand/arm, unless the goalkeeper has clearly kicked or attempted to kick the ball to release it into play, after: it has been deliberately kicked to the goalkeeper by a team-mate receiving it directly from a throw-in taken by a team-mate

Why was the Backpass Rule Enforced

Sepp Blatter (L) congratulates Czech legendary midfielder Josef Masopust on his 80th birthday

For years and years, football was dominated by players having the ability to pass the ball back towards their own goalkeeper, and then being able to pick it up with no consequences. Whether it was Graeme Souness launching a 70-yard pass back towards his number one for Rangers against Dynamo Kyiv, or Peter Schmeichel and Denmark's defence mind-numbingly playing it between themselves in the Euro 1992 final, football matches could become a tedious watch to say the least.

In order to cut teams' efforts to timewaste, it was former FIFA president Sepp Blatter who rose to the occasion and made his move to eradicate it once and for all.

"I’ve got to be fair to Blatter: he’s got many faults, as most of us are aware, but he was very strong on the laws of the game. Blatter was very concerned about the tackle from behind. He overplayed it a bit, Marco van Basten was the name that was always quoted - he suffered from so many achilles injuries because of tackles from behind. But Blatter was also concerned about timewasting." George Cumming, formerly of the Scottish Football Association and FIFA

Blatter, who was FIFA's general secretary at the time, took issue in particular when watching a game between the UAE and Colombia. It was at the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which is made up of the four home nations — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — and FIFA, that Blatter made his case for the rule change.

He got up from the table so that he could stand and mime the goalkeeper picking up the ball and getting it back and so on, and he was really animated about this. He was pretending to be a goalkeeper with the ball in his hands, bouncing it and moving to one side of the penalty area and then moving to the other side. He also had stats about the backpasses and how much time had been wasted. He said, ‘We need to do something to cut down the timewasting’ - William Campbell, Irish Football Association

After a couple of trials being run, it was at IFAB's annual general meeting in 1992 that there was unanimous support for the backpass rule being a part of the footballing law.

Not only did goalkeepers and defenders have to think twice about the way they played the game and in what situations and scenarios they would play the ball back towards their own keeper, but it also had a significant impact on teams in general.

Leeds United - who had won the First Division title in 1992 - seemed to struggle massively by the change in rule, seeing a dramatic drop-off in the following campaign and ending up finishing 17th. Nottingham Forest meanwhile, finished at the bottom of the table and were thus relegated from the Premier League, leading Brian Law to later admit the rule change had significantly impacted things.

The backpass killed us. Whereas we were previously the dictators of pace in the game, whenever the ball went back to the keeper now, he was going to put it back up the field, so you were going to have to do a lot more running, and we didn’t cater for that. We didn’t change anything. But the opposition teams did. They were fitter, stronger than us in the last 15 minutes of games, and pushed us to one side. It was a key thing and by the time we realised, it was too late.

It has also meant that goalkeepers have to be adept with the ball at their feet just as much as they are with their hands, sparking a new wave of shot-stoppers more commonly labelled as 'sweeper keepers'.

The likes of Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson have arguably been the biggest exponents of that, and the duo, along with so many others across football nowadays, epitomise the modern way of playing out from the back.