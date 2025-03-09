Summary WWE's use of celebrities like Scott on the Road to WrestleMania for promotional purposes.

With both post-Elimination Chamber Raw and SmackDown's having been and gone, the WWE Universe is still getting to grips with the jaw-dropping segment from Toronto's PLE. A night of action that contained returns from Jade Cargill and Randy Orton, alongside a five-star affair between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the main event in the Rogers Centre is where the true drama lied.

As Cody Rhodes turned down The Rock's sinister proposal, an industry-changing turn of events occurred as John Cena turned heel. A visual that saw Cena, Rock and Travis Scott bludgeon the Undisputed WWE Champion, it is Scott who has been on the receiving end of criticism. Appearing heavy-handed in the segment, a new report reveals backstage anger at the musician.

It isn't rare for the WWE to utilise celebrity guests on the Road to WrestleMania. Having entertained Bad Bunny and Johnny Knoxville in recent times, it is a smart collaboration that allows the WWE to promote themselves before the Grandest Stage of them All. For Scott, the Chamber wasn't his first rodeo. Having previously appeared at the inaugural Raw on Netflix, his contagious energy earned him a return. Returning to a more physical role, it appears adrenaline was in Scott's soul as the musician legitimately injured Rhodes, garnering himself backstage heat in the process, as Wrestling Observer reports.

Travis Scott's Backstage Heat in WWE

The multi-platinum-selling artist is under fire for his antics

When Travis Scott made his way to the ring alongside The Rock, the WWE Universe was confused by his inclusion in the main event segment. Although he was announced for the event, fans in attendance didn't expect Scott to play a physical role. Witnessing the heel turn of Cena up close and personal, it appears the moment got the better of Scott.

As the Final Boss and the 16-time World Champion laid the smackdown on the American Nightmare, Scott decided to join the duo and provided a few hits of his own. Most notably, one hit in which he smacked the face of Rhodes, providing the Undisputed WWE Champion with legitimate injuries, the Wrestling Observer has reported that this moment brought about a lot of backstage anger.

"Travis Scott injuring Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber reportedly got heat backstage with people questioning why he was put in that position."

Travis Scott's Future in the WWE

It appears this isn't the last time the WWE Universe will see the musician

Despite the anger around Scott's appearance in Toronto, the artist received high praise from the Final Boss. An event that has sparked the wrestling bug within Scott, footage posted by Triple H alluded to a future match in the WWE. With Fightful reporting that Scott has been in professional wrestling training, it appears to be a matter of when, not if, the WWE Universe see Scott competing in a WWE ring.