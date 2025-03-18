John Cena made his first appearance on WWE Raw since turning heel at Elimination Chamber last night in Brussels, and WWE officials are said to be “ecstatic” with the reaction from the fans inside the arena.

Cena addressed the ending of his Elimination Chamber match where he hit WWE Champion Cody Rhodes over the head with the WWE Championship belt, leaving him bleeding on the canvas, then proceeding to join The Rock and Rap star Travis Scott.

John Cena's WWE stats (as of 18/03/25) Total number of matches 2,299 Total number of wins 1,807 (78.6%) Total number of losses 437 (19%) Total number of draws 55 (2.4%)

At the Forest National Arena in Brussels, Cena explained why he turned on fan favourite Rhodes. He said that the WWE fans had been using him as a puppet for years and that he had given them everything, but it was never enough for them. He ruthlessly lectured the crowd before being interrupted by Cody Rhodes, who expressed his resentment of Cena’s newfound hatred for the WWE crowds, setting up a huge future match.

John Cena's First Time Being a Heel

Finally, Cena has turned bad

For the first time in 22 years, John Cena has turned heel, and the fans have been in shock and outrage since the conclusion of Elimination Chamber.

Cena has not adopted the villain persona since his change of brand from “Dr. of Thuganomics” to promoting “Hustle, Loyalty and Respect” in 2009. He is credited with helping shift the WWE from the “Attitude Era” and “ruthless aggression” to their more family-friendly model. This created his legacy as one of the greatest WWE stars of all time, breaking records, becoming a fan favourite, and taking part in some of the biggest matches the WWE has ever seen, including his iconic showdown with The Rock at WrestleMania 28.

WWE Officials' Reaction to John Cena's Heel Promo

It was his first heel promo since turning on Cody Rhodes